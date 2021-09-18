Mauro: If Flamengo weren’t giving ‘tamancadas’, they wouldn’t have the revolt – 18/09/2021

Flamengo was left alone with the other clubs taking the opposite position in relation to the fight to have an audience in their games at Maracanã, a division that occurs shortly after the meeting of the 20 of Serie A in favor of the creation of a league to pass the manage the Brazilian Championship.

on the podcast Ball Posse #161, Mauro Cezar Pereira states that the rubro-negro success on the field influences the reaction of rivals in relation to the attitudes of the Flemish directors.

“The other clubs compose with CBF all the time, they joined with it now, in fact, it’s very interesting, everyone worried that Flamengo would have fans. I repeat, I don’t agree with the method used by the board of directors of Flamengo, period. But when the teams from São Paulo, instead of putting the load that was in the regulation, 10% of the fans for the visitors, they put 2%, 3%, that’s fine. It reached the point of not having visiting fans in Palmeiras and Flamengo in 2019, that’s fine. Why didn’t everyone get together?” says Mauro Cezar.

“This is all a consequence of what is happening on the field, Corinthians hasn’t beat Flamengo for eight games, Palmeiras hasn’t beat Flamengo for nine games and Grêmio hasn’t beat Flamengo for ten games, so if Flamengo wasn’t giving smack in several, that wouldn’t happen, if you were fighting relegation, that wouldn’t happen,” he adds.

The journalist says that, like Flamengo, clubs like Atlético-MG are also harmed by the calls while the matches are held on FIFA date due to the CBF calendar, but the placement of the rubro-negro has no chorus with Galo and neither from other clubs in the same situation.

“The fact that Flamengo has a strong team, in addition to making Flamengo lose players, which is absurd, Atlético-MG also loses many players, there are many foreigners who are called up and it is also absurd, but Atlético- MG prefers not to complain, which is a shame, it could also, imagine if the two teams that are so strong today protested vehemently against this calendar?, says Mauro Cezar.

“It would be very healthy, but Atlético-MG, unfortunately, is not doing that, they prefer to stay in a different position. Anyway, the fact that Flamengo has all these players and has now achieved these positive results over several opponents is what generates this situation. , it’s not just Landim’s dislike, no, I agree with Juca, he works to create dislike around the club with a posture that is extremely pedantic, but the hits on the field go out of the field too,” he concludes.

