“Max and Lewis’ punishments are not equal”

The evidence director of the Formula 1, Michael masi, said the penalty of Max Verstappen by accident with Lewis Hamilton at the Italian GP can’t be compared to that of the driver from Mercedes received at Silverstone. The rivals made contact as they battled for the lead at Silverstone at the Copse corner, with the rider from red bull hitting hard against barriers.

The seven-times champion received a ten-second penalty for the accident, but still managed to win the race. The pair collided once more in Monza last weekend, although this time they both left.

The commissioners decided that Verstappen was the main culprit in the accident and punished him with three grid positions for the next race in Russia. Although he could exclude him from the fight for victory, Masi believes the situation cannot be compared to Hamilton at Silverstone, because giving the Dutchman a time penalty at Monza would not have changed anything as he was left out of the competition.

“I think one of the things that we generally agree between teams is that there is a penalty of five or ten seconds or so between the two,” Masi said. “So you know, you need to look at it on the basis that if they had continued, it would have been worth the time in the race. However, that wasn’t the case.”

“You can’t equal Britain in any way, you have two cars wrecked in one incident versus one taken out in another. Since they stopped, they couldn’t continue to serve punishment. That’s what I’m trying to explain.”

“So a grid penalty, as we’ve seen, is what applies, as we agree with all teams, when someone doesn’t continue,” he added.

Masi also suggested that he is not worried about the fight between Hamilton and Verstappen escalating into more accidents in the remaining races of the season.

“I think it’s a perception for some, depending on which person you’re looking to support,” he said. “I think if you ask to Christian [Horner], will likely have a completely different perspective.”

“So I won’t go into the games. We have a very close and exciting championship between two fantastic drivers. That’s the part we should all focus on.”

