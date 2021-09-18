Mayor of Rio praises Flamengo for a game with the presence of the fans at Maracanã

Flamengo seems to have been approved in the assessment of the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, on the protocols applied by the club to prevent the dissemination of the coronavirus, during the match against Grêmio last Wednesday, 15th, when the Most Wanted one won the visitor for 2 x 0 and confirmed the spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The mayor gave a press conference this Friday morning, 17, when he spoke about the match.

“I had personal guarantees from President Landim that this would be treated as a top priority and with a lot of organization by the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, that’s what we saw.”, said the mayor.

Paes also spoke about Flamengo’s efforts and costs to meet the requirements. “Total respect and dialogue with the Health Department, the permanent search to meet all the requirements, which are not simple. That makes it much more expensive for the club to play the game, when it requires testing, they have to put in more people, all the determinations of the Health Department make the event more expensive and we didn’t have any gesture from Flamengo to try to circumvent a rule to try to save, on the contrary. This shows that we can move forward in this, play other games”, he said.

After the success of the match held by Flamengo, Vasco also requested authorization from the city so that its fans could be present in São Januário, during the match against Cruzeiro. Request was answered by the Municipal Health Department. Vasco now depends on the decision of the Technical Council of Series B at CBF, which should reach a definition later this Friday. Even before the release, Eduardo Paes spoke about the possibility.

“The most important thing should happen on Sunday, God willing, the Health Department will release the game of the most important of all, Vascão. I’m doing my public lobbying”, joked the mayor who is a declared vascaíno.