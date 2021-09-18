MC Gui criticizes Nego do Borel in conversation with pedestrians

In a chat in the kitchen of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) with Marina Ferrari, Medrado, Gui Araujo and Erika Schneider, MC Gui revealed that some pawn in the cast has done him wrong in the past and is acting as if nothing had happened.

The MC kept the name of the opponent in suspense and said that the situation has made him feel bad, and then Gui Araujo said he also had problems with the same pawn and stated that he has an ex-girlfriend in common with him, implying that the person would be Nego do Borel.

What happened is a very serious stop. I don’t want to expose so as not to rekindle this bastard’s name and end up hitting someone else. MC GUI

“For the sake of your mental health, it’s not that you have to talk. You have several paths, do you agree? Many paths can go wrong and you take other paths. If you don’t follow the path of opening up your personal life, which I think that it is correct not to open it because there are other people out there, it involves feelings, […] now I’m going to ask you, what other path range you can pull to stop mistreating yourself. How long will you stand it?”, asked Medrado, and MC Gui replied:

Until the day I put him in the field. MC GUI

“I see you caught up with the situation, how long are you going to mistreat your self?”, asked Medrado. “I tried it for a week, I didn’t play games. I said in front of everyone: ‘Stop pushing the crazy.’ My last conversation with this person was him making excuses, commented MC Gui.

Gui Araujo and Medrado advised MC Gui to ask Nego do Borel to stay away from him.

“The public doesn’t know his story, now they do. You don’t have to bring it in here. I took a fight inside a reality show, you know what happened? I took it on c*”, said Medrado.

“You have to record the sentence: ‘I don’t want explanation, I don’t want justification, I don’t want to talk about it,'” said Bill. “I knew this guy was going to come at me to manipulate me, manipulated me a few times. […] I can’t take it anymore, I’m choked,” lamented MC Gui.

