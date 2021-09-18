MC Livinho debuts as a professional player, suffers a penalty and helps São Caetano and seeks a draw against Portuguesa

Oliver Decesary Santos, better known as MC Livinho, made his debut as a professional player this Friday, in a 1-1 draw between Sao Caetano and Portuguese, at Anacleto Campanella, for the 2nd round of the Copa Paulista.

The 26-year-old singer, who has more than 10 million followers on his social networks, took the field 35 minutes into the 2nd half, when Lusa was winning 1-0, thanks to a penalty taken by Felipe in additions to the initial stage. .

With shirt 18, the MC joined Rato’s place and immediately went to play open on the left wing, trying to create in-depth plays.

Initially, he wasn’t much driven by his teammates. In the 1st ball he received, he was stuck in the marker and was forced to retreat, without being able to continue the move.

However, Livinho participated in a capital move right after his 2nd touch on the ball.

At 42 minutes, after an excellent triangulation of São Caetano, the singer received in the area, gave a perfect cut in the marker and was knocked down with a “rapa”: a very clear penalty.

Midfielder Marcelinho hit very well and scored Azulão’s draw at Anacleto Campanella.

And Livinho’s afternoon could have been even longer: in the last move of the game, he received a cross at mid-height and tried to hit the first goal, but Portuguesa’s defense saved it right on time.

In just over 13 minutes, however, the MC showed that he could be very useful in the wake of São Caetano’s season.

“It was wonderful to be on the field, especially in this team where everyone is united and respects each other. I feel absolutely at home playing for São Caetano”, said the athlete (and singer) after the match.

The ABC Paulista club returns to the field against Taubaté, next Tuesday, at 15:00 (GMT), also for the Copa Paulista.