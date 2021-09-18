MC Livinho debuts, suffers a penalty and helps São Caetano to draw with Portuguesa in Copa Paulista | São Paulo Cup

“If your hobby is playing games, I won’t even criticize you, ‘congratulations, congratulations'”. At 26, singer MC Livinho fulfilled his dream of playing football professionally by playing for 15 minutes in the 1-1 draw between São Caetano and Portuguesa, in a duel valid for the second round of the Copa Paulista.

See MC Livinho’s debut in the video above.

Livinho started the game on the bench and entered the 34th minute of the second half. Eight minutes later, the forward received the ball inside the area, tried to dribble the defender and was knocked down in the area. In the penalty kick, Marcelinho tied the game to São Caetano. Lusa had opened the scoring in the first half, with Felipe Souza.

1 de 1 MC Livinho officially debuts for São Caetano and in professional football — Photo: Reproduction/FPF TV MC Livinho officially debuts for São Caetano and in professional football — Photo: Reproduction/FPF TV

At 48 minutes into the second half, Livinho almost scored after dodging a slight low cross inside Portuguesa’s box. After confusion in the area, the referee ended the match at the Anacleto Campanella stadium, in São Caetano do Sul.

The match marked São Caetano’s debut in the regional competition, a chance for the ABC Paulista club to have a national calendar next season. The Copa Paulista champion has the option to choose between a spot in the Copa do Brasil or in the Serie D of the Brazilian Championship in 2022.