MC Livinho suffers penalty in 1st professional game at São Caetano

Now it’s for real: MC Livinho made his debut as a professional player. And in style. The funkeiro suffered the penalty that guaranteed São Caetano’s draw by 1-1 against Portuguesa, this afternoon, for the first round of the Copa Paulista.

The game was played at Anacleto Campanella stadium, in São Caetano do Sul. The singer, and now also a striker, was fired with shirt 18 at 34 minutes into the second half, when the team was losing 1-0. inside the area and the referee awarded the penalty. Initially, Livinho positioned himself to charge, but Marcelo Gil was responsible for securing the tie.

After the match, MC Livinho was one of the players most greeted by his teammates. Still on the field, he was congratulated by the other players.

It was Livinho’s third attempt to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional player. In 2018, the singer had gone through a period of testing in the West and trained with the cast that would dispute the Series B of Brasileirão. Last year, he was even announced by Audax, but withdrew before he was even officially unveiled. On both occasions, the schedule of shows had been one of the impediments for his debut on the lawns.

This Friday, even before debuting, Livinho was already celebrating the opportunity on social media. “The big day,” he wrote while posting a photo on Instagram while still in the locker room.

São Caetano returns to the field next Tuesday (21), when they face Taubaté, again for the Copa Paulista.