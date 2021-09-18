Medina reflects on tri world: ‘Many questions have been answered

The first Brazilian surfer to be three-time world champion, Gabriel Medina reflected on the unprecedented achievement on his social networks, and stated that “many questions were answered”.

In a long text, Medina thanked everyone for the fans, praised runner-up Filipe Toledo and highlighted the “giant relief” after fulfilling his dream.

The surfer also pondered the “madness of life” and pointed out the title on Trestles Beach, in the United States, as a “day in which many questions were answered and made sense”.

For the first time in his career, Medina did not have the support of his family, nor his stepfather Charles during the World Tour. Wife Yasmin Brunet accompanied the surfer throughout the season.

Phew, now you can breathe a little. I want to thank everyone for the fans, messages and affection. Not believing what happened yet. Feeling of work done and a giant relief. Realized dream. It’s great to be able to dream of a goal and, of course, complete it,” began Medina on his Instagram.

Life is pretty crazy. Sometimes it’s hard to understand certain things that happen, but I believe that everything has a reason. And yesterday was a day that many of my questions in my head were answered and made sense. It’s the process. Living, learning and evolving,” he added.

Gabriel also congratulated Filipe Toledo for his performance in the World Tour finals.

“Final with Filipe Toledo was amazing, for me. There in Trestles, he’s the guy to beat. I respect and always respect in and out of the water. He’s one of the guys who takes me out of my comfort zone and makes me take it out my best. And as I told him in the water: Your day will come. I’m sure of it,” he said.