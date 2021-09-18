Medrado loses patience with opponents and asks for a game of discord · TV News

Fernanda Medrado lost patience this Thursday (16) in A Fazenda 2021. The rapper said she is being mistreated by other participants and asked the production to organize a game of discord so that she can understand the “hypocrisy” of her opponents. “Bag full,” she complained.

Without naming names, the singer entered the room at the revolted headquarters. In conversation with Dynho Alves and Dayane Mello, the ex-Power Couple stated that she will not try to get closer to certain confinement colleagues.

“I won’t go anymore [tentar], my fear will be zero, my trust will be in me, I’m not going anymore, fuck you, pissed off. I won’t force anymore [amizade] more for anyone. Boring. The people here force a lot. Of course, nobody wants to leave at first, but I don’t have the balls. Even my mother doesn’t treat me badly. I’m playing a game of patience with my head, I’m fighting with what I am, with what I believe, I hate to be treated badly,” fired the girl.

“Did they treat you badly?” Dayane asked, not understanding what her friend was talking about. “I can’t explain it. I see things that I say: ‘If I go out there and see that the public embraces this thing, I can get frustrated.’ put up with some things,” replied Medrado.

Dynho then questioned if the rapper was talking about some situation that had happened in the room. “It’s not like a situation happened. It’s been since the day I got here. I’m not kidding, you know who I’m talking about,” she continued. MC Mirella’s husband, however, remained silent.

Before ending the subject, Medrado said: “I just wanted a little game [da discórdia] so I can see if there’s even hypocrisy or if I’m crazy”.

Check out some excerpts from the conversation:

