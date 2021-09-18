meet five cell phones recommended to enjoy the game

September 22 is already marked as the official release date for Pokémon UNITE for mobile phones. MOBA, which has been a hit on the Nintendo Switch since July, must finally reach mobile platforms and make an impact in this disputed industry. In 2020 alone, the mobile games market moved US$ 79.5 billion (R$ 415.7 billion) in the world.

To give you an idea, more than 5.5 million players have already registered in advance to download Pokémon UNITE. Although it’s free-to-play (free to play), Nintendo hopes to earn a lot of money by selling in-game items.

Check out all our tips and strategies guides to be successful in the game.

The requirements for playing Pokémon UNITE on mobile

The site Poke Blast, specializing in Pokémon, has already tested the beta version of the game on cell phones and claims that devices with Android 5.0 or higher operating system and 3 GB of RAM memory or more should run the game smoothly.

Importantly, the device’s processor will play a key role, since Pokémon UNITE is a game with 3D graphics. The processing power directly impacts the quality of these graphics, as well as the frame rate per second, which makes the game fluid.

As it is a competitive online game, another point that must be taken into account is the high speed internet network. Poor quality connections can significantly affect game performance.

We’ve separated some cell phone models that should run Pokémon UNITE:

Realme 8 5G – Realme

Price: from R$1,990 to R$1,807*

Realme 8 5G Image: Disclosure

Realme is a Chinese brand focused on cost-effective mid-range cell phones. The Realme 8 model follows the same recipe as the other devices in the line, with great processor performance and chunky RAM memory for games. The icing on the cake is its Super AMOLED Full HD screen, which renders brilliant images, with good color fidelity and in great resolution. Its large, fast-charging battery promises many hours of uninterrupted play.

Processor: MediaTek Dimension 700 (2.2 GHz)

MediaTek Dimension 700 (2.2 GHz) RAM memory: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Screen: Amoled 6.4 inches, Full HD

Amoled 6.4 inches, Full HD Drums: 5,000 mAh

Poco X3 NFC – Xiaomi

Price: from BRL 1,520 to BRL 1,450*

Xiaomi Poco X3 Image: Reproduction/Amazon

The Poco X3 is one of the big hits of Xiaomi’s Pocophone subbrand. It became known among enthusiasts as the “flagship killer” for its powerful Snapdragon 732 processor and great prices. The IPS Full HD screen has a high refresh rate (120Hz) which allows for fluid movement of your Pokémon UNITE. It is equipped with fast charging technology and NFC, which is mainly for payments.

Processor: Snapdragon 732 (octa core, 2.3 Ghz)

Snapdragon 732 (octa core, 2.3 Ghz) RAM memory: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Screen: 6.67 inch IPS LCD, Full HD

6.67 inch IPS LCD, Full HD Drums: 5,160 mAh

Redmi 9 – Xiaomi

Price: BRL 1,070*

Redmi 9 Image: Reproduction

Xiaomi’s device is a basic gaming smartphone at a good price. Its 4 GB of RAM memory and its 2 GHz processor should be enough to withstand the stride of the new Pokémon UNITE. It comes with a 6.53 inch Full HD IPS LCD screen, with good image quality.

Processor: ARM Cortex-A75, dual-core (2GHz)

ARM Cortex-A75, dual-core (2GHz) RAM memory: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB

64GB Screen: IPS LCD, 6.53 inches, Full HD

IPS LCD, 6.53 inches, Full HD Drums: 5020 mAh

iPhone 12 – Apple

Price: BRL 6,400*

iPhone 12 purple Image: iPhone 12 purple

Apple’s flagship is known for being one of the best phones in the world in terms of gaming performance and stability. Most of the heaviest and most demanding games run flawlessly on the iPhone 12, the company’s latest release. It shouldn’t be any different with Pokémon UNITE.

The handset has 6GB of RAM memory and up to 128GB of internal storage capacity. It works with the excellent A14 Bionic processor, considered the best ever produced by Apple. The 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR screen is Full HD+, brilliant and impressive in delivering color and fluidity.

Processor: A14 Bionic (3.1GHz)

A14 Bionic (3.1GHz) RAM memory: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB (up to 256GB)

128GB (up to 256GB) Screen: Super retina, 6.1 inches, Full HD+

Super retina, 6.1 inches, Full HD+ Drums: 2,775 mAh

iPhone SE – Apple

Price: BRL 3,699.90*

iPhone SE Image: iPhone SE

The SE is Apple’s series of mid-range devices, with a good processor and a simpler housing than its latest generation brothers. So, it delivers above-average performance on a simple screen, which looks like the 8th generation of Apple cell phones. It should run games like Pokémon UNITE with ease. The drawback is the small 4.7-inch screen. The battery also leaves something to be desired.

Processor: Apple A13 Bionic (2.65GHz)

Apple A13 Bionic (2.65GHz) RAM memory: 3GB

3GB Storage: 128GB (up to 256GB)

128GB (up to 256GB) Screen: IPS LCD, 4.7 inch, Full HD

IPS LCD, 4.7 inch, Full HD Drums: 1,821 mAh

*Prices and list were checked on September 13, 2021 to update this article.

