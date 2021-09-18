Meet Mari do Prexeco, the young woman who stole the show at Virginia’s party – Trends

Mari Menezes, known as Mari do prexeco (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

Last Thursday (9/16), Virginia Fonseca he decided to have a launch party for his own cosmetics brand, in So Paulo. However, the influencer did not expect the presence of Mari do Prexeco, a 16-year-old girl who stole the show at the event.

According to Quem magazine, the girl is called Mariana Menezes and went viral on the web after recording a video on the tik tok. The girl was getting ready to go to the gym and was menstruating. She then went to the front of the mirror and showed that wearing a tampon and tight clothes her underwear was very marked and she had a ‘prexeco’.

The name “prexeco” ended up falling in popular taste on the internet and she even made a video explaining that she would no longer use the nickname due to the prejudice of some brands in associating their product with the name. “Mariana do Prexeco only helped me to show you who Mariana Menezes is. Many people don’t understand it as a joke,” he said.

Mari has always been a big fan of Virginia and did everything to get the influencer’s attention. The moment to meet the artist came with the Virginia srum launch party. Mari made a poster with the words ‘Vi, I’m Mari from Prexeco’ and went to the front of the event. She arrived early and showed all her anticipation for her 1.6 million followers on tik tok.

In turn, the young woman decided to record a video, which pleased the followers who put the word ‘prexeco’ in the most talked about subjects of the twitter and, with that, managed to attract the attention of the event’s organizers. Mari just wanted a photo with Virginia at the door of the place but got much more than that. She was invited to enter, was recognized by several famous people and even managed to record a little dance for the tik tok with the hostess of the party.