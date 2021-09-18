Mega-Sena draws this Saturday (18th) prize of R$ 23.5 million

This Saturday (18th) the Mega-Sena draws prize in the region of R$ 23 million after no one hits the 6 tens in the last draw.

Contest No. 2410 is estimated at R$23.5 million and those who intend to place their bets have until 19:00 to register their game.

The numbers drawn in the last contest were 02 – 29 – 39 – 49 – 52 – 58.

How to bet on Mega-Sena

Until 7:00 pm Brasília time it is possible to place your bet at lottery outlets or over the internet through Caixa Econômica Federal’s applications. The minimum bet with 6 numbers costs R$4.50 and increases according to the number of numbers. Look:

6 numbers – BRL 4.50

7 numbers – BRL 31.50

8 numbers – BRL 126.00

9 numbers – BRL 378.00

10 numbers – R$945.00

11 numbers – R$2,079.00

12 numbers – BRL 4,158.00

13 numbers – BRL 7,722.00

14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50

15 numbers – R$22,522.50.

How to increase your chances of winning at Mega-Sena

Specialists and mathematicians claim that one of the ways that most increase the chances of hitting the Mega-Sena is through collective games, which is called “Bolão”. Several people contribute with a certain amount and several games can be assembled, either from 6 numbers or with more each one, depending on how much will come out for each one in the apportionment of the values.