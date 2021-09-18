Mercedes-AMG G 63 arrives in Brazil in special edition Magno

Mercedes-Benz announced the arrival in Brazil of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 in the special Magno Edition version. The model was initially thought of as a limited series of a few units, but the high demand by customers made it possible to expand production to around 50 units in 2021.

And even with this increase, all units were sold even before the models were produced. The suggested public price is R$1,999,900.

The model has a twin-turbo 4.0 liter V8 engine with 585 hp, four-wheel drive (40:60), three differential locks, nine-speed automatic transmission, independent front suspension with double wishbones and adaptable adjustable damping.

Image: Disclosure

In the exterior design, the G 63 Magno Edition has AMG-specific matte black radiator grille, flared wheel arches, tailpipe exhaust, darkened headlamps, taillights and turn indicators, and 22-inch forged AMG wheels.

Exterior mirrors painted in Magno black, spare wheel cover in Magno black, bumper elements painted in Magno black, details in the “bush tree” painted in Magno black, protection trims painted in Magno black, steering wheel and cover complete the layout. of carbon fiber engine.

