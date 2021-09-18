Mercedes launches R$ 2 million SUV in Brazil (and it’s already sold out)







Mercedes-AMG G 63 Magno Edition. Photo: Mercedes-Benz / Disclosure

Brazil is becoming a paradise for supercars with very high value. Everything offered for sale sells out quickly. The new example is the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Magno Edition, a R$ 2 million SUV. For over 40 years, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class has delivered unrivaled off-road driving. And now, the new exclusive version Mercedes-AMG G 63 Magno Edition, which arrived in the country this year, raises the level of customization and differentiation of the model in the country.

With nearly 1 million combination possibilities across all engines available worldwide, customizing to a G-Class practically knows no limits — theoretically, vehicles could be produced for several decades without any of them being equal, which makes each of them a truly unique work of art.





The success of this special series is noteworthy. Initially thought of as a limited series of a few units, the high demand by customers allowed Mercedes to expand that quantity to around 50 units in 2021. And even with this increase, all units were sold even before the models were produced.





“As happens in other countries, the G-Class has real fans, they are more than loyal customers,” says Gabriel Valadão, Mercedes-Benz Automóveis sales manager. “The Magno Edition comes to deliver the ultimate in individualization, refinement, exclusivity and luxury in this icon of the off-road universe.”





The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Magno Edition maintains its unique position among high-performance off-road vehicles with a 585 hp 4.0 V8 twin-turbo engine, four-wheel drive (40:60), three differential locks, 9-speed automatic transmission , independent front suspension with double wishbone and adaptable adjustable damping.





The exterior design is unmistakable with an emphasis on the specific AMG radiator grille, flared wheel arches, side exhaust exhaust and 22” forged AMG wheels. The exclusive elements of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Magno Edition are as follows:

Matte black radiator grill

Dimmed headlights, taillights and turn signals

Exterior mirrors painted in Magno black

Spare wheel cover in black Magno

Bumper elements painted in Magno black

Details in the “bush break” painted in Magno black

Magno black painted protection strips

Carbon fiber steering wheel with Dynamic

Carbon fiber engine cover

G Manufaktur Plus interior in nappa leather with massage function and diamond pattern sewing layout





The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Magno Edition has a suggested public price of R$ 1,999,900 valid throughout Brazil. Mercedes has not said whether it will extend the already increased offering of the super SUV or whether it will launch a new edition in 2022.