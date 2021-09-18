Microsoft launches passwordless login option for its services. See how it works

Microsoft now seems to have the solution to a problem common to everyone who needs to remember too many passwords: finally all of them.

The company announced last Wednesday (15) the launch, scheduled for the coming weeks, of the option of “account without password” for all users of several popular services, such as Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft OneDrive. The company has been offering the option for corporate accounts since March.

“It is now possible to completely remove the password from your Microsoft account,” wrote Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president of Security, Compliance and Identity for the company, for a blog.

Instead of passwords, Microsoft will give users the ability to log into services with the company’s Authenticator app, which produces a unique numbered login code every few seconds, or with Windows Hello, with facial recognition, one print digital or a unique pin number.

Microsoft users can also purchase an external security key, such as a USB drive with stored login information, or register a phone number to which Microsoft sends a verification code.

This shift comes after the surge in cyber attacks last year. With the majority of corporate employees working from home because of the new coronavirus pandemic, hackers have many more avenues to infiltrate company systems—and compromising passwords is one of their most common strategies.

Microsoft has also had its share of security issues in recent months, with its services tied to several high-level hacks and breaches.

Passwords can often end up for sale on the dark web, where they are bought and used to hack other services. Hackers are even after key managers aimed at making login data more secure, with the popular LastPass service hacked in 2015.

According to Microsoft, 579 password attacks occur per second, for a total of 18 billion a year. Cybersecurity experts say the weakest link is human behavior — with the tendency to repeat the same password across accounts so it’s easy to remember or create patterns for different accesses that are easy for hackers to guess.

“Weak passwords are the entry point for most attacks on corporate and consumer accounts,” said Jakkal.

In its effort to pioneer a passwordless future, Microsoft appears to be leading the way in security. According to Jakkal, nearly all company employees now log in to their corporate accounts without needing a password.

Other companies like Google and Apple also offer password alternatives — sending a notification on another device to verify your identity, for example — but these solutions haven’t completely replaced the need to enter a password.

*Translated text. To read the original, click here.