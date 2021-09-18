Microsoft Releases New Update on Windows 11 Beta Channel

After updating the Windows 11 trial version for Channel Dev with the new Tips app, Microsoft has released yet another Channel Beta build of the Insider program. Released this Thursday (16), build 22000.194 can also be downloaded on commercial PCs from the Release Preview Channel.

The cumulative update makes a major change from Windows 11 requirements on virtual machines. With the change, the requirements are the same as those of physical computers, that is, some virtual machines created previously may not be updated.

New Windows 11 calculator.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

According to the company from Redmond, the package also includes new features in some apps. One of the products mentioned by the company is the Calculator, which in addition to its renewed look, also gained more features to help with math exercises, finance management, and programming and engineering tasks.

Updated cropping tool in Windows 11.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

The cropping tool is another one that has been updated with additional functionality, getting a new keyboard shortcut and a settings page with more options. Editing capabilities for screenshots have also been improved, allowing you to modify the original image, add text, and more.

Watch with “Focus Sessions”

The Windows 11 Clock app is another one that has undergone changes in this Channel Beta update. The main new feature is the “Focus Sessions” function, an improvement over the Windows 10 Focus Wizard, which only offers the possibility to silence notifications.

With the tool, already launched on Canal Dev, the user can define a period to not be disturbed, create alerts for work breaks and much more. There’s even the option of listening to music for increased productivity, in an integration with Spotify.

Several bugfixes are also present in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.194. See the complete list of news on the Microsoft website.