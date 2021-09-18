Minister of TCU criticizes ‘lack of transparency’ when suspending connection between CPTM and airport – Brazil

BRASILIA – The minister Vital do Rego, of Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), stated that there was “lack of transparency” in the additive term that would make a rail connection between the Guarulhos’ airport (SP) and the Line 13-Jade station, of the São Paulo Metropolitan Train Company (CPTM). By suspending the contract signed between the government of Jair Bolsonaro and the concessionaire that manages the airport, the minister said that there was a “hurry” despite any consideration by TCU and that, despite the project being relevant and priority, nothing would justify the “running over”.

The addendum was signed in early September between the airport concessionaire and the Ministry of Infrastructure, with works expected to start in January. Under the agreement, the responsibility for the construction and operation of the so-called ‘Automated People Mover (APM)’ would rest with GRU Airport, which operates the air terminal.

Vital do Rêgo complained about the fact that the court did not have the opportunity to previously comment on the amendment, before the government and the concessionaire proceeded with the signature. According to him, when the TCU was informed by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) about the approval of the term, it was emphasized to the Court that the signature between the government and the company would only continue after a decision by the court.

“At no time did we receive any invitation to a meeting or urgent request for the analysis of documentation that, at all times, was informed that it would be complemented”, said the minister, according to whom there was no need for such an impasse to be created once his cabinet was “open for dialogue”.

“In the certainty that all this can be explained, I prefer to believe that there is certainly a lack of information regarding the rite of analysis of this TCU on the part of those who inadvertently took this decision. faith,” continued Vital do Rêgo.

The minister’s decision is valid until the TCU pronounces itself on the merits of the process. For Vital do Rêgo, who was based on a statement from the technical area of ​​the Court, the effective reach of the public interest to justify the choice of the APM system in the project was not demonstrated.

“There are still mismatches of information, lack of conclusive positioning and many points not answered by the actors involved,” he said. I understand that the managers will directly present to this TCU the analysis of the APM’s global viability, in comparison with alternatives, without shifting the responsibility from one to the other at all times, as Anac and the SAC do”, demanded the minister .

On another occasion, Vital do Rêgo had already stated that the implementation of the project lacked comparative studies that would bring the “best solution for federal spending”, which could be done through a previous feasibility study or formal evaluation.

The minister also wants further clarification on the definition of the company that will be hired by the airport concessionaire to carry out the project. He also gave 15 days for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Anac to manifest themselves on the lack of comparative studies in the project.

“Discordant information, reciprocal accusations and the eternal game of attributing the responsibility of an action to the other entity only fuel the lack of control and uncertainty about whether what was effectively delivered in these records is the final position of the decision maker”, stated the minister in decision.

In a statement, the Ministry of Infrastructure stated that it acts in “full collaboration with the control bodies and will provide all clarifications and information” required by TCU. “The ministry understands that the largest airport in South America deserves the people mover project, which will bring greater comfort and safety to passengers,” he said.