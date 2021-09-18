Ministry data show that 74 teenagers had the wrong vaccine in MS – Cities

State Secretary of Health, Geraldo Resende, admitted 27 errors, but guarantees that there was no “loss”

The holder of SES, Geraldo Resende, was today at the launch of a testing program in the Capital. (Photo: Marcos Maluf)

The State Health Secretary, Geraldo Resende, said live this morning (17), that at least 27 notifications of “mistaken” vaccine applications were made in 10 municipalities in Mato Grosso do Sul, in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years .

He also guaranteed that those vaccinated have been closely monitored and that there is no case of adverse reaction caused by the immunizing agent applied. With the exception of one immunizing agent against influenza, the others were from antigens against covid-19, such as Coronavac, Janssen and Astrazeneca, not approved by Anvisa for this age group.

Comparing with the more than 3.3 million immunizations applied in the territory of Mato Grosso do Sul, such occurrences would be equivalent to one case for every 125 thousand injections.

There is no quantity of having taken A, B, or C doses in adolescents. All of the vaccines we pointed out were Pfizer vaccines. Yes, there were application errors in 27 adolescents in the state, in 10 municipalities, who were applying vaccines in a wrong way, but that does not bring any harm to our adolescents.

According to the secretariat, the errors were registered in Aquidauana, Campo Grande, Corumbá, Coxim, Dourados, Jardim, Naviraí, Coxim, Paranaíba, Ponta Porã and Três Lagoas.

Data Entry – The article consulted the Mais Saúde panel, which publishes official figures for the vaccination campaign, and found that there are 74 doses of Coronavac, Janssen or Astrazeneca applied to adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, with or without comorbidities. None of the three is allowed by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for this age group.

It is worth remembering that each immunization point inserts the data autonomously and then they are compiled in a general way. In the nearly nine months of the campaign, several divergent data were reported by the Field Great News, such as inadequate deadline for vaccinations, or lack of information, for example.

In general, the justification is usually about errors in the registration of information. The state secretary of Health also mentioned that some cases of teenagers who would have taken three doses, which until now is prohibited, is also a typo.

“There is no application of three doses in adolescents. It was a typo that occurred in a municipality in Mato Grosso do Sul and has already been remedied within the municipality’s own vaccination monitoring system”.

It is worth remembering, he says, that this information is then entered into the state and federal databases. “Afterwards, this mistaken data entry by the municipal health team also arrived at the SI-PNI, which filters all vaccine referrals”, he concluded.