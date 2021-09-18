Modern is more effective against Covid than Pfizer and Janssen, US study says

A comparative study of the three coronavirus vaccines authorized in the United States found that Moderna’s immunizer is slightly more effective than Pfizer’s in keeping people out of the hospital. Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen comes in third, but still provides high protection.

Moderna’s vaccine provided 93% protection against hospitalization, Pfizer’s 88%, while Jannsen’s was 71%. In Brazil, so far, only Pfizer and Janssen vaccines have been used by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), together with Coronavac and AstraZeneca.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conducted a national vaccination study involving more than 3,600 adults hospitalized with Covid-19 between March and August.

“Among non-immunocompromised American adults, vaccine efficacy against coronavirus hospitalization during March 11 to August 15, 2021 was greater for the Modern vaccine (93%) than for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (88%), and the Janssen vaccine (71%),” the team wrote in the CDC’s Weekly Report on Death and Illness (MMWR).

“Although this ‘real world’ data shows some variation in levels of vaccine protection, all FDA-approved or FDA-approved immunizers against Covid-19 [equivalente à Anvisa nos EUA] provide substantial protection against coronavirus hospitalization.”

Difference between vaccines

According to the study, the biggest difference between the vaccine made by Moderna and the vaccine by Pfizer/BioNtech was driven by a decline that began about four months after people were fully vaccinated.

“Differences in vaccine efficacy between Modern vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech may be due to higher mRNA content in Modern vaccine, differences in timing between doses [três semanas para Pfizer-BioNTech contra 4 semanas para Moderna], or possible differences between groups that received each vaccine that were not accounted for in the analysis,” the team wrote.

Regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the scientists said that “a single dose of the Janssen viral vector vaccine had a comparatively lower anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody response and vaccine efficacy against Covid-19 hospitalizations,” they added.

The team that conducted the study explained that understanding the differences in vaccine effectiveness can guide individual choices and policy-making. Those responsible for the research stressed, however, that all three immunizers provide protection.

“Understanding differences in vaccine efficacy by vaccine product can guide individual choices and policy recommendations regarding vaccine boosts. All COVID-19 vaccines approved or authorized by the FDA provide substantial protection against hospitalization for Covid-19.”

The CDC worked with researchers across the country to study 3,689 patients at 21 hospitals in 18 states for the study. They also analyzed antibodies in the blood of 100 healthy volunteers after being vaccinated with one of three available vaccines.

*This text has been translated. To read the original, click on this link.