Monique Evans talks about the death of one of her daughter’s babies, Barbara Evans: ”Big shock”

Monique Evans pronounces on the death of one of Barbara Evans’ twin sons

Monique Evans (65) decided to comment on the death of one of the twins who Barbara Evans (30) is waiting.

On Instagram’s Stories, the presenter confessed that she doesn’t want to show sadness, since her daughter is still bearing a little baby.

“Since I haven’t talked about it, people are asking if we’re fighting and I didn’t care what happened. I just don’t want to show that I’m sad because there’s a cute ‘little baby’ around. God knows what he’s doing.”, she stated.

Then Monique said the news was a blow, but Barbara is fine. “We’re all very happy with the baby that’s coming. We don’t want to talk about sad things. I have a lot of happiness in my heart for this little grandson. It’s not fair to have this moment of sadness when there’s such a wonderful thing happening. Don’t worry. She’s fine, despite the big shock for all of us. There was a shock. It’s God’s will. Instead of having two grandchildren, I’ll have one. And it will be the most beloved child in the world.” completed.

Barbara Evans reveals that she lost one of the babies

Barbara Evans lost one of the waiting twins. The model, who is pregnant for the first time after a long process of fertilization, used her social network on Thursday, 16, to break the sad news to her followers. “I’m smiling, but the news isn’t good. The little one’s heart has stopped beating, so he doesn’t live anymore.”, she began.





