More than 10,000 illegal immigrants wait under the bridge at the US-Mexico border

One humanitarian drama is getting a lot of attention on the US-Mexico border. More than 10,000 illegal immigrants — mostly Haitians, but also with the possible presence of Brazilians, among other citizens of countries in South America, Central America and the Caribbean — are sheltered under a bridge which links the two countries in the Del Rio sector in the South Texas area. A reinforcement of American border agents and the US Department of Homeland Security was sent to the locality to contain the growing influx of immigrants, according to the website “The Hill”.

“To prevent injuries caused by heat-related illnesses, the area under the Del Rio International Bridge is serving as a temporary staging ground while migrants wait to be taken into custody.”, added the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the US border and customs agency.

CBP says it has provided drinking water, towels and portable toilets for migrants to use while awaiting processing. The large contingent arrived at the site in several caravans.

Jon Anfinsen of Border Patrol in Sector Del Rio told The Washington Post on Thursday (9/16):

“We’re struggling to bring in all the resources we can, but it’s a logistical nightmare. We’re attracting agents from across the country to help, but they won’t be there today and we’re just trying to keep our heads above water.”

Illegal immigrants below the US-Mexico border Photo: Reproduction/News4 San Antonio

Illegal immigrants below the US-Mexico border Photo: Reproduction/Border Report

According to an American estimate, more than 29 thousand Haitians arrived over the border in the last 11 months. Brazilian and Chilean nationalities they are also cited as some of the ones that had the greatest affluence to the region.