More than 4,200 earthquakes in the Canary Islands put possible volcanic eruption on the table











The island of La Palma, belonging to the Canary Islands archipelago, has suffered, in recent days, more than 4,200 small earthquakes and also a deformation of the ground – indicating that there is magma in the subsoil looking for a way out – which could result in a volcanic eruption in the next days.

“We cannot make a short-term prognosis”, says Maria José Blanco, director of the National Geographic Institute (ING) of the Canary Islands, cited by El País. greater intensity and that will be felt by the population”.

At first, the phenomena were recorded at more than 20 kilometers deep. But last Wednesday, in addition to having an earthquake above three on the Richter scale, the epicenter of the earthquakes was located between six and eight kilometers deep.

In 2011, El Hierro, also in the Canary Islands, suffered a seismic stress that lasted several weeks and triggered an underwater volcanic eruption. However, the ING director explains that the current situation is “very energetic” when compared to the situation ten years ago: the earthquakes of today released (only) in three days the same amount of energy that was released, over weeks , at that time.

The last volcanic eruption in this region was 50 years ago – with the awakening of the Teneguía volcano – which spewed lava for over three weeks. The subsoil of La Palma lay dormant until 2017, when seismic activity began to show (again) signs of life, with small earthquakes becoming more recurrent in recent days.