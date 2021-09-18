Moto G50 5G launched in Brazil in partnership between Motorola and Claro | hands-on video

Motorola presented this Thursday morning (16) its new intermediary with 5G in Brazil. The most recent arrival in the national territory is the Moto G50 5G, a smartphone that has a known design and specifications focused on supporting the fifth generation network. The cell phone – launched at the end of August on the international market – will have specific sales conditions in the country, through the manufacturer’s partnership with the operator Claro. TudoCelular followed the event and tells every detail of the device and its availability.

design

The look of the device is made up of an entire body finished in plastic, not unlike the previous variant. It is 9.3 mm thick and over 200 grams in weight, so don’t expect such a thin and light phone. At the rear, there is a square block to house the three main cameras, in cooktop format. In the center of the lid, there is the traditional brand logo, but this time without the integrated biometric reader, since it was positioned on the side of the cell phone. At the front, the brand’s option was for the notch in drop format. The front spread is 80.5%, as there are reasonable edges around the display, especially on the lower portion. This model also comes with support for NFC and 5 GHz Wi-Fi, as well as the presence of FM radio and P2 connector for headphones, which come with the product in the box.

Hardware and software

The Moto G50 5G comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen. The smartphone looks 20:9, with HD+ resolution. The refresh rate has 90 Hz, to give more fluidity to the system animations. The technical specifications also rely on the Dimensity 700 mobile platform, created by MediaTek with 7 nm lithography. In terms of memories, this model also offers 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, with the possibility of expansion up to 512 GB via microSD card, in a hybrid slot that shares space with a second carrier chip. To top it off, there’s a 5,000 mAh battery, accompanied by a 20W TurboPower charger, and Android 11 as an operating system, virtually unmodified by Motorola. The manufacturer has said it will deliver a year of system update and two years of security packages. Units sold by Claro will have their own ROM for their software, with modifications such as apps and some extras.

cameras

On cameras, there is a triple set on the rear. It consists of a main lens that delivers 48 MP resolution. Next, the 2 MP macro and the 2 MP depth macro appear. As for selfies, the device also delivers a 13 MP front camera. Both at the back and at the front, video recording support is no more than Full HD at 60 or 30 fps.

technical specifications

6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution Drop notch display and 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimension 700 Platform

4 GB RAM

128GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

13 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, NFC connection, P2 port and digital reader on the side

5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Android 11 running under the My UX interface





Price and availability

The Moto G50 5G will be available for sale only on Motorola’s official channels – kiosks and online store – or through operator Claro, in blue or green. The cost of the cell phone in the Claro Pós-Pago 25 GB plan will be R$ 1,299, while in the Combo Multi 50 GB + 25 GB, the value drops to R$ 999. So, did you like Motorola’s latest launch for the Brazilian market? Tell us in the space below!