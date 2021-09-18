Motorcycle accidents reach record number in 2021 and cost R$ 279 million to SUS | motorcycles

The number of admission of motorcyclists involved in traffic accidents set a record in the first seven months of 2021 . In all, they were registered 71,344 occurrences, 14.3% higher than that recorded in 2020 and 8.3% higher than that computed in 2019. The means of transport that intensified during the pandemic represents 54% of all traffic accidents in Brazil .

A study released this Friday (17) by Abramet (Brazilian Association of Traffic Medicine) warns about the growing rate of accidents with motorcycles and the consequences that this brings to the public health system. In addition to the damage – which may even be irreversible – it is estimated that the Unified Health System (SUS), spent BRL 107.9 million to treat motorcyclists who suffered trauma between January and July this year.

If we only consider the pandemic period, when people became very dependent on e-commerce and delivery services, accidents involving two-wheel vehicles intensified. In between March 2020 and July 2021, about 308,000 motorcyclists needed to be hospitalized, and about 2,000 did not resist injuries. Total hospitalizations cost R$ 279 million to public coffers.

“The presence of this driver in traffic has increased significantly in recent years, especially during the pandemic, a period in which they gained even greater relevance for society. It is a public more exposed to risk and more vulnerable to injury if involved in a traffic accident. Therefore, it needs specific policies to help preserve its life and protect its health,” said Antonio Meira Júnior, president of Abramet.

The survey also sought to understand the gender and age group in which the largest number of claims are found. Thus, in 83.4% of motorcycle accidents, the driver is from male. Most cases are concentrated in people from 20 to 29 years old. That is, a younger audience.

Number of claims registered since 2012 Year Accidents between Jan/Jul 2012 47,044 2013 49,041 2014 55,747 2015 57,768 2016 59,707 2017 59,709 2018 60,434 2019 65,865 2020 62,433 2021 71,344

Official data compiled by Abramet show that the number of motorcyclists grew 54.3% between 2009 and 2019 in Brazil. Thus, 33,024,249 Brazilians are qualified in the category A (motorcycles, scooters, mopeds and tricycles), or combining categories AB, AC, AD and AE. This number corresponds to 44.7% of the total number of holders of a National Driver’s License (CNH).

The expansion goes hand in hand with the presence of motorcycles on Brazilian roads: the fleet almost doubled in this period, leaving 15 million units in 2009 for more than 28 million 10 years later.

Pandemic consequences

Other factors also intensified the demand for the vehicle. First, the pandemic spurred the e-commerce and delivery service. In the resumption of in-person activities, the motorcycle – an individual and more accessible means of transport than a car – became an attraction.

Furthermore, in front of the liter of gasoline touching BRL 7, the exchange for the motorcycle may have been a more effective alternative to save money.

Data from the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave) indicate that by August the motorcycle segment has already achieved success. 732 thousand units, much larger volume than the 531 thousand licensed vehicles in the same period of 2020 and higher until the 708,000 units sold between January and August 2019.