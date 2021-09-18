‘Mountain’, by Game of Thrones, surprises after losing 55kg

posted on 09/17/2021 12:24 PM



Actor shares with followers on social media new routine and fitness after leaving weightlifting – (credit: HBO/Reproduction, Instagram/Reproduction)

Icelandic athlete and actor Hafthor Bjornsson, 32, has been surprising fans on Instagram by sharing photos of his new physical form. It’s just that, since the beginning of this year, he left professional weight lifting and started dedicating himself to boxing and bodybuilding.

Known by the general public because of the character Montanha, in the series Game of Thrones, Bjornsson told Instagram that he lost 55kg in about two years. In addition to posting selfies and showing off his muscles, the 2.06m tall actor posts the new diet and workout routine on a YouTube channel.

Apart from the corpão, anyone who wants to follow the Icelander’s routine can see him in action next Saturday (9/18) in a fight against Canadian Devon Larratt in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. The Core Sports Fight Night 3 event will be broadcast live over the internet.