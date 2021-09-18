MS will maintain vaccination of adolescents between 12 and 17 years old, guarantees secretary – Cities

The Ministry of Health issued a recommendation to suspend the application of doses in this public

At least 164,000 adolescents have been vaccinated with the 1st dose in MS. (Photo: Marcos Maluf/Archive)

“Let’s keep it, let’s continue vaccinating teenagers,” stated the state secretary of Health, Geraldo Resende, to Campo Grande News. The questioning is due to a recent recommendation made by the Ministry of Health, which said to suspend the vaccination of people from 12 to 17 years old throughout Brazil.

The holder of SES (State Department of Health) highlights that at least 59% of this age group has received the first dose, which is equivalent to approximately 164 thousand people. In addition, another five thousand have already received the second booster dose.

We do not have any serious adverse effects from vaccines applied in Mato Grosso do Sul, in this age group”, guarantees Resende.

The secretary understands that the decision of the Ministry of Health was taken in isolation, without discussion with the Conass (National Council of State Secretaries of Health), Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries), in addition to not consulting infectious diseases societies, pediatrics and immunology. “Experts were not heard,” he adds.

He says that the Cosems-MS (Council of Municipal Health Secretariats of Mato Grosso do Sul) is already aware and agrees with the maintenance of vaccines for these groups.

“There is a reaction from secretaries across the country for us to charge the Ministry, which can reassess this decision, not to bring another ingredient that does disservice to immunization in the country”, explains Health Secretary Geraldo Resende.

Finally, he also points out that the State is expecting to receive doses in sufficient quantity to apply the booster to those who have already taken the first dose.

Suspension – Last night, the Ministry of Health released the recommendation to suspend the vaccination of adolescents and children without comorbidities, from 12 to 17 years old, with doses of Pfizer – the only one allowed by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

The head of the secretariat, Rosana Leite de Melo, explained earlier, in an interview with Campo Grande News, that states shouldn’t even have started that step. She cites a technical note made about a month ago, which stated that as of September 15, the country would carry out this vaccination.

The Ministry of Health claims that the WHO (World Health Organization) does not recommend the immunization of adolescents. However, the entity only says that the priority should not be that of this group. If doses are available, these vaccines could be applied yes, according to the WHO.

Some states, such as Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte, Bahia and São Paulo, for example, already have municipalities that have started vaccinating adolescents without comorbidities.

The situation verified in several Brazilian places is the lack of vaccines. The capital of São Paulo has been, for a few weeks, with a large lack of vaccines from the Astrazeneca. This lack, caused by the delay in manufacturing made by Fiocruz (Foundation Oswaldo Cruz), authorized the use of doses of to do for reinforcement.

The secretary of the Ministry of Health also highlights that there are few clinical studies on the immunization of adolescents, as well as lack of analyzes for other groups, such as pregnant women. She even points out that no doses were intended for this group, and says that some departments may have used “other immunizing agents”.

She also recommends that the population continue to search for available vaccines, especially the use of a booster dose, for people over 70 years old. “We saw that hospitalization increased, immunity decreased. If you think about teenagers, hospitalization has not increased. But of course we want to immunize everyone.”

In addition, new recommendations and rules may be made in the next few moments. “Anvisa and SVS were called, but we have to take quick action. It doesn’t mean that we won’t discuss it, the council, the technical chamber will be discussing the evidence at this moment”, concludes Melo.