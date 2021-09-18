Narrator Luciano do Valle’s grandson dies after being shot in an robbery in SP | São Paulo

He would be 30 years old this Saturday (18th). Lucas’ mother, Alessandra do Valle paid a tribute on social media this morning. “God is welcoming you with open arms! Your mother loves you unconditionally!”, he wrote.

The Hospital São Paulo, where he was hospitalized, informed in a note that he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after a gunshot wound to his skull, “with a very serious neurological condition”.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security of São Paulo (SSP), military police were called and, upon arrival, found the victim shot and lying on the sidewalk. He was rescued and sent to hospital in serious condition.

According to witnesses, the commercial manager arrived for work when two men on a motorcycle announced the robbery. They shot the victim and fled, one on the motorcycle and the other in Lucas’ car.

The police were informed that after the robbery the car had been abandoned on Rua do Lago, in Vila Nair.

The case is being investigated by the 17th Police Department (Ipiranga) and, with Lucas’ death, it started to be treated as a crime of robbery, which is robbery followed by death.

Sports narrator Luciano do Valle died on April 19, 2014, aged 66, in Uberlândia (MG), after becoming ill and being admitted to a private hospital in the city.

He arrived in Uberlândia to cover a game between Atlético-MG and Corinthians, for the Campeonato Brasileiro (Brasileirão), when he got sick.