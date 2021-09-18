National Health Council recommends that ministry maintain vaccination of adolescents against Covid-19 | Coronavirus

The National Health Council (CNS) commented on the Ministry of Health’s decision to restrict the immunization of adolescents and published this Friday (17) a recommendation for the federal government to “maintain the vaccination of all adolescents aged 12 to 17 ” against Covid-19.

“So far, there is no evidence of any link between the death of the young man and the Covid-19 vaccine,” said the council, referring to the story of a 16-year-old patient who died eight days after the first dose was administered. . In addition, the government of São Paulo informed that the death, which occurred on September 2, was due to an autoimmune disease.

And the CNS further explains: “vaccination, in addition to being the best evidence for the reduction of cases and deaths resulting from Covid-19, and being a right of the Brazilian population, has not yet reached the necessary scope for a controlled epidemiological situation”.

According to Artur Custódio, coordinator of the CNS Intersectoral Health Surveillance Commission, “there are no scientific criteria in this decision by the Ministry of Health.”

“We have to increase immunization coverage. The vaccine showed what it came. The slowdown of the pandemic in Brazil shows the effect of the vaccine. It is fundamental for the issue of schools, people who live with the elderly, that we vaccinate teenagers”, he said.

The measure of the Ministry of Health was taken on Thursday (16) with the argument that a certain “caution” is important in the face of adverse effects to be investigated (learn more about it below in the article).

In a statement, the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm) also criticized the decision: “despite understanding that the population at greatest risk should be prioritized, the entity disagrees with the Ministry of Health’s retreat in relation to the vaccination of adolescents without comorbidities after the announcement the beginning of vaccination of this group. The measure generates fear in the population and opens space for fake news.”

Drauzio on Queiroga’s decision: ‘This is how you make people disbelieve vaccines’

“There is no scientific evidence to support the decision to stop vaccinating adolescents, with or without comorbidities. The SBIm, therefore, understands that the process should be resumed, according to what has already been evaluated, released and indicated by Anvisa”, said SBIm.

Dr. Drauzio Varella said in an interview with Globe News on Thursday that the measure was taken to “hide the government’s error” about the lack of vaccines.

“What’s the point of such a thing? To justify the fact that we don’t have enough vaccines because we didn’t buy them when they were available. To fake it, to hide a government mistake, you lie to society,” Drauzio said.

The doctor said that anti-vaccination movements are still incipient in Brazil, but that a measure like the one announced by Queiroga is that “makes people disbelieve the vaccines”.

“One episode is not going to destroy what the National Immunization Program has accomplished with great effort during all these years. But this is how you make people disbelieve in vaccines”, said the doctor.

Queiroga says cities started vaccinating teenagers ahead of time

Minister Marcelo Queiroga decided to restrict the vaccination of adolescents against Covid-19 only to priority groups (permanent disability, comorbidities and deprived of liberty) and said that the measure is related to the lack of consolidated scientific evidence on the benefit of immunization for this group.

“The Ministry of Health can review the position as long as there is solid scientific evidence. For now, as a matter of caution, we have adverse events to be investigated, we have teenagers who took vaccines that were not recommended, we have to monitor,” said the minister.

Queiroga mentioned that more than 3.5 million teenagers have been vaccinated in Brazil in an “untimely” way, that is, without the authorization of the National Immunization Plan, which provided for application only among priority ones in this age group (12 to 17 years old ) from September 15th.

VIDEO: What is known about vaccination in children and adolescents

According to Queiroga, 1.5 thousand adolescents had adverse events, which represents 0.042% of the total.

“It’s not a big number, but we have to be careful,” said Queiroga.

The ministry informed that it follows the case of the death of the teenager in the state of São Paulo. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) says it is also investigating, but there is no evidence against the authorization to apply the vaccine, which is still released without restrictions for all adolescents in this age group.

What studies and WHO say, and which countries vaccinate adolescents

NATUZA NERY: Queiroga does not admit that he has no vaccine and achieves ‘the Pazuello quality index’

Most of the adverse events cited by the government (93%) occurred in the public who took immunizations without authorization for use in adolescents. In Brazil, Anvisa released, in June, only the application of Pfizer from the age of 12 without restrictions. There is no other vaccine allowed for this age group.

The federal government says states have applied doses of all other vaccines besides Pfizer: AstraZeneca, CoronaVac and Janssen.

difference between decisions

The Ministry of Health’s decision on adolescents is different from the one taken in May on the use of AstraZeneca in pregnant women.

On that occasion, it was Anvisa that recommended the suspension of the application of the AstraZeneca vaccine in pregnant women.

A day later, the Ministry of Health accepted the indication, linked to the investigation into the death of a pregnant woman, and authorized only CoronaVac or Pfizer’s vaccine for that public.

At the time, the decision by Anvisa and the ministry had the support of experts. In the case of the decision on adolescents, the criticism was unanimous and even the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats (Conasems) announced a “deep regret”.