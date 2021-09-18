Nego do Borel isolates himself and bursts into tears at a party of ‘A Fazenda 13’ – 18/09/2021

by

During the first party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today, Nego do Borel isolated himself from the other participants on the dance floor of the reality show and burst into tears.

Without uttering a word, the funkeiro sat on a bench and began to cry during the performance of Falamansa’s song “Xote dos Milagres”.

At the party, Nego do Borel was heavily criticized by Liziane Gutierrez for approaching Tati Quebra Barrabo out of interest in the game.

You are doing VT with Tati. Fuck, I’m telling you. You want to pay like a good boy to Tati. Guys, everyone is thinking that and I’m telling you. You didn’t need to meet Tati right now. Damn, you guys are funk.

To avoid conflict, the funkeiro left the place where the model was in silence.

A Fazenda 2021: Liziane criticizes Nego do Borel - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Liziane criticizes Nego do Borel

Image: Playback/Playplus

The pawn even ended up losing a tooth during the enjoyment on the dance floor and was unable to speak properly due to the hole in his mouth.

It fell. It was soft. I glued it with super bonder, but it’s ok. Peace and love, you see. Now I can’t really talk about a wind.

The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel loses teeth in celebration - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel loses teeth in celebration

Image: Playback/Playplus

