Nego do Borel isolates himself and bursts into tears at a party of ‘A Fazenda 13’ – 18/09/2021

During the first party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today, Nego do Borel isolated himself from the other participants on the dance floor of the reality show and burst into tears.
Without uttering a word, the funkeiro sat on a bench and began to cry during the performance of Falamansa’s song “Xote dos Milagres”.
At the party, Nego do Borel was heavily criticized by Liziane Gutierrez for approaching Tati Quebra Barrabo out of interest in the game.
You are doing VT with Tati. Fuck, I’m telling you. You want to pay like a good boy to Tati. Guys, everyone is thinking that and I’m telling you. You didn’t need to meet Tati right now. Damn, you guys are funk.
To avoid conflict, the funkeiro left the place where the model was in silence.
The pawn even ended up losing a tooth during the enjoyment on the dance floor and was unable to speak properly due to the hole in his mouth.
It fell. It was soft. I glued it with super bonder, but it’s ok. Peace and love, you see. Now I can’t really talk about a wind.
The Farm 13: Kevin and Chris rocks the first reality party
A Fazenda 2021: Decoration of the first party in A Fazenda 13
The Farm 2021: Aline and Medrado give a kiss
The Farm 2021: Outdoor party area
A Fazenda 2021: Nego do Borel enjoying the first party of the reality show
The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying drinks from the first party
The Farm 2021: Dance floor of the first party
The Farm 2021: Peões in the first party of the reality
The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party
The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party
Farm 2021: Sthe Matos makes enough to complete the team
The Farm 2021: People Enjoy Drinks
The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco enjoying party
The Farm 2021: Sthé arrived enjoying the party
The Farm 2021: Mileide at the first reality party
A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party
A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party
The Farm 2021: Liziane cries at the party
The Farm 2021: Triple Seal of Peas
The Farm 2021: Rico says he is disgusted with scenes by Nego do Borel
The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel cries in celebration
The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel loses teeth in celebration