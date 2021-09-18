Nego do Borel loses a tooth in the middle of the party

It was bad for Nego do Borel at the first party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). At dawn today, the funkeiro was dancing calmly on the dance floor of the reality show when he was surprised to notice that he lost a tooth.
After noticing the hole in his mouth, the funkeiro went in search of the tooth through the venue and showed Dynho Alves that he couldn’t speak properly. “My tooth fell out, bro,” he said, pointing with his finger.
Dynho was surprised by the hole in Nego do Borel’s mouth. “Wow, faggot. But how, hit? Damn it!”, he said.
The funkeiro, in turn, warned that he was taking the situation well. “Fuck it, bro. Okay. Can you see it?”, he asked.
“Pretty cool,” replied the dancer.
Nego do Borel, then, said that the tooth was already very soft and before entering “A Fazenda 2021” it had been glued to his gums.
It fell. It was soft. I glued it with super bonder, but it’s ok. Peace and love, you see. Now I can’t really talk about a wind.
The Farm 13: Kevin and Chris rocks the first reality party
A Fazenda 2021: Decoration of the first party in A Fazenda 13
The Farm 2021: Aline and Medrado give a kiss
The Farm 2021: Outdoor party area
A Fazenda 2021: Nego do Borel enjoying the first party of the reality show
The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying drinks from the first party
The Farm 2021: Dance floor of the first party
The Farm 2021: Peões in the first party of the reality
The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party
The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party
Farm 2021: Sthe Matos makes enough to complete the team
The Farm 2021: People Enjoy Drinks
The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco enjoying party
The Farm 2021: Sthé arrived enjoying the party
The Farm 2021: Mileide at the first reality party
A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party
A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party
The Farm 2021: Liziane cries at the party
The Farm 2021: Triple Seal of Peas
The Farm 2021: Rico says he is disgusted with scenes by Nego do Borel
The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel cries in celebration
The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel loses teeth in celebration