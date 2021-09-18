Nego do Borel loses a tooth in the middle of the party

It was bad for Nego do Borel at the first party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). At dawn today, the funkeiro was dancing calmly on the dance floor of the reality show when he was surprised to notice that he lost a tooth.

After noticing the hole in his mouth, the funkeiro went in search of the tooth through the venue and showed Dynho Alves that he couldn’t speak properly. “My tooth fell out, bro,” he said, pointing with his finger.

Dynho was surprised by the hole in Nego do Borel’s mouth. “Wow, faggot. But how, hit? Damn it!”, he said.

The funkeiro, in turn, warned that he was taking the situation well. “Fuck it, bro. Okay. Can you see it?”, he asked.

“Pretty cool,” replied the dancer.

Nego do Borel, then, said that the tooth was already very soft and before entering “A Fazenda 2021” it had been glued to his gums.

It fell. It was soft. I glued it with super bonder, but it’s ok. Peace and love, you see. Now I can’t really talk about a wind.

