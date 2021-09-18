Nego do Borel loses tooth, tries to kiss Dayane and throws objects on the wall in ‘A Fazenda 13’ – Zoeira

A series of events involving Borel it stirred up the first party of “A Fazenda 13”, which came in at dawn this Saturday (18th). On the same night, the singer lost a tooth, tried to kiss Dayane Mello and had a rage in the stall.

The pedestrians in the stall were already retired to sleep when Nego got up screaming, knocked on the door and threw a bucket. The confinement colleagues and even the Colorado horse were frightened by the artist’s behavior.

Before the camera of the 24-hour PlayPlus broadcast was cut, it was possible to hear a supposed dialogue between Nego do Borel and the production, who asked him to calm down. Solange Gomes asks: “What happened, Nego?”.

“You say we’re free, and we’re free like that, right? Okay, thanks. Thanks,” said the pawn.

Closed bathroom

When the camera returned after the rage, the pawn was crying on the floor of the stall while the other participants were already asleep.

This Saturday morning, Nego do Borel commented on the events and explained that he was stressed because the stall bathroom was closed. “I was stunned, I threw the bucket at the door,” he said.

Solange told her fellow inmates that the moment was frightening. “Yesterday I was nervous in there. I’m traumatized by these fights with men screaming and breaking everything,” said the ex-Banheira do Gugu.

Onslaught against Dayane Mello

Moments before the outbreak, the singer had tried to kiss Dayane Mello, who denied. The model dodged the onslaught and removed Nego’s hand that was on her.

It’s already the second night that Nego tries something more with the participant. On Wednesday (15) he appeared in the images stroking the model’s face, who scolds him, taking his hand away.

The artist’s name ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter, where several users accuse him of harassment.

tooth loss

Still during the party, Nego do Borel was dancing when he noticed that one of his teeth had fallen out. He even looked for the tooth, but he couldn’t find it. “My tooth fell out, bro,” he said to Dynho Alves.

“It fell. It was soft. I glued it with a super bonder, but it’s ok. Peace and love, got it? Now I can’t talk straight when there’s a wind”, commented the worker.