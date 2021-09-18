Nego do Borel’s controversies in A Fazenda 2021

Nego do Borel has already entered A Fazenda 2021 with a high rejection rate. Since his separation from Duda Reis, the funkeiro collects controversy involving his name, including complaints at the police station, lawsuits and exchange of accusations.

After being cut from the BBB21 cast because of these controversies, the singer agreed to join the Record reality show in an attempt to clean his bar, amidst so many confusions involving his name, besides, of course, trying to win the award for R$1.5 million. The balance for the first week of Nego in A Fazenda is not very positive and many people are betting that, if this continues, he will be canceled more than he was when he entered the program.

In just a few days, he has behaved in a way that has displeased many viewers. If you go to Roça in the first few weeks, you run the risk of leaving with a high rate of rejection. Check out the controversies that have already taken place with your name in A Fazenda!

Embarrassment

The singer made an unfortunate comment about Dayane Mello’s ear and was heavily criticized on social media. While the model was talking to Aline Mineiro, he interrupted the conversation, made a face of astonishment and snapped: “Her ear is more open than the other, look here straight…”, he said. Dayane was visibly embarrassed by the comment. On social media, many people called him “toxic”, “unnecessary” and “unintuitive” after the comment.

cut caress

While sleeping in Baia, Nego do Borel appeared, during the morning of Thursday (15) trying to caress the model’s face, wanting to cut it, taking her hand. On Twitter, some people came out in defense of the singer, however, and claimed that it was the model who started petting him.

forcing friendship

Tati Quebra Barraco commented with other pedestrians that he has noticed a forced approach of Nego do Borel in the reality show, since the two barely spoke to each other outside the program. “I’ve never been friends with him out there. There are three pictures I posted with him, he never liked, he never followed me. Why didn’t he make songs before joining the Farm for me? Am I trying to belittle him or am I talking straight?” , fired the funkeira.

TVZeiro in A Fazenda 2021

Several pedestrians already appear to be rancid by the funkeiro. Nego do Borel said he was feeling sick with the pepper during lunch on Thursday (15), but his colleagues in the confinement did not take much faith and believe that he is doing scenes to appear well in VT. Bil, Victor Pecoraro and Mileide tasted the pepper and showed no discomfort with the food. “It’s this: each mouth is a mouth. Mine burned like hell*. I felt sick. I’ll tell you, I’m a discredited person,” he said.

scared of private parts

Nego do Borel was surprised and widened his eyes when he checked Erasmo Viana’s private parts, in the early hours of this Thursday (16), in A Fazenda 2021. Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband wore black swimming trunks inside the box. shower and was talking to the singer, when Erasmus messed with his private parts. Borel didn’t hide his amazement, took a quick look down and didn’t hide his astonishment face, which generated comments on social networks.

“Is Nego do Borel bi, guys? If so, I’m shocked. I never thought”, commented one Internet user. “Nego do Borel represented all Brazilians. He saw the beauty of Erasmus and his mouth was open”, joked a second person.