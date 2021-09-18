Netflix Releases ‘Sex Education’ Season 3 Summary Video

New season arrives 1 year and 8 months after the last one and you can remember all the happenings in a new video released by Netflix.

The wait is finally over for ‘Sex Education’ fans: the series debuts its 3rd season in the Netflix catalog this Friday the 16th. The new episodes arrive on the platform 1 year and 8 months after the premiere of the second season. To get fans back on track, Netflix has released a summary trailer to remind everyone of what happened. Look.

Netflix also released the final trailer for season three. Watch!

The new season will have eight episodes and Otis (Asa Butterfield) is having casual sex, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) officially come to terms with their relationship, and Jean (Gillian Anderson) has a baby on the way.

This season, actress Jemima Kirke will play Hope Haddon, the new principal of Moordale High School. The cast also includes Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff, the older brother of Michael Groff; Dua Saleh, making her acting debut as Cal, a non-binary student from Moordale who immediately clashes with Hope’s new vision for the school; and Indra Ové as Anna, adoptive mother of Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) half sister, Elsie.

For those who have never watched ‘Sex Education’

At the start of the series, Jackson, played by Kedar Williams-Stirling, appears to be the “campus man” at Moordale High School. He’s popular, a famous swimmer and has a bright future ahead of him. But, throughout the story, we see that the character is facing difficulties in managing the pressure to maintain this image of “success” within the universe of Sex Education, because of his mother. Sofia, played by Hannah Waddingham, keeps the reins tight.

In season two, after a heated argument, Jackson and Sofia have an especially moving conversation, a conversation that signals a major shift in family dynamics. Hannah Waddingham told Collider: “In season three, my son Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) will have a prettier contribution.”