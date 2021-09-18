new Citroën C3 is a hatchback with SUV looks







New Citroën C3. Photo: Stellantis / Disclosure

The new Citroën C3 was officially presented this Thursday (16) through an international live, with the participation of the CEOs of Citroën, Vincent Cobée, and Stellantis Latin America, Antonio Filosa. The new generation Citroën C3 is a B-segment (compact) hatch with several SUV aspects. The project was already advanced, but Stellantis used Fiat’s experience in the Brazilian market to improve some aspects of the car.

The idea was to deliver a car with multiple features. Unlike the European market, in Brazil car users use the car for everything. From the simplest day-to-day tasks, through bumpy streets and flooding in the streets, to family trips on good or bad roads. According to Citroën, the car is a very compact “C-Cubed”, with just 3.98 m in length and 2.54 m of wheelbase.





At first glance, the new Citroën C3 looks like a small C4 Cactus. But there are differences. Unlike Cactus, the new generation of C3 was designed for consumers in South America and India, who have specific needs and lower purchasing power. The trunk has a capacity of 315 liters. The central display is quite large, with a 10” screen positioned on the dashboard, with Android and Apple connectivity. Next to multimedia there is support for a smartphone. The interior is more colorful.

Initially, the new Citroën C3 will use the 1.6 flex engine of 118 hp (5,750 rpm) and 152 Nm (4,000 rpm) with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The big surprise, however, should be the use of Fiat Pulse’s new 1.0 turbo engine (which should have around 120 hp and 200 Nm of torque). In India, the new C3 will use the 130 hp 1.2 turbo engine and 5-speed manual gearbox.





The car’s sales forecast is for the first half of 2022, so the new Citroën C3 is already debuting as a 2023 model. Visually, it is different from the European model. As a way to save costs, the LED at the top, which extends the Citroën logo, is narrower. The rear is less inclined, which takes away from the C3 the appearance of a coupe hatch, and makes the design more conventional. The ground clearance is 180 mm.

In addition to Brazil, the car will initially be sold in Argentina and Chile. Production will be at the Porto Real (RJ) plant. Then, the new Citroën C3 will also be exported to Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador. According to Antonio Filosa, Citroën intends to pay special attention to the Colombian market. With the new C3 Stellantis hopes to make the Citroën brand “accessible to everyone” in the Brazilian market. But the price was not revealed.



