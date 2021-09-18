New details for Gran Turismo 7; dynamic weather, physics, campaign, Ray Tracing and more

Facebook

The websites Eurogamer and GT Planet released interviews with Kazunori Yamauchi about Gran Turismo 7. With that, we have new racing game details.

Check out a summary of the news below, but be sure to check out the original stories for complete information.

Weather and weather will change in real time;

The wet track will influence the direction, and the parts that are dry due to the car having passed there, there will be a simulation for this;

The PS4 and PS5 versions are basically identical in functionality, but the quality will be different;

Driving physics will be more natural, even more so than in GT Sport;

The world’s best Gran Turismo drivers helped Polyphony Digital refine GT7’s physics, including Igor Fraga;

The online will feature a maximum of 16 cars on the track;

Yamauchi confirmed that the campaign needs an online connection to prevent people from modifying saves and cheating. Another aspect that needs the connection is the paintwork on the cars, keeping them up to date. Arcade Mode does not require a connection to play.

Also, talking to Japanese website Game Watch, Yamauchi said that Ray Tracing is active in replays and in the garage. The reason for this is to ensure that the driving performance is optimal, so, at least for the moment, there is no option for functionality in the gameplay itself.

Gran Turismo 7 will be released on March 4, 2022 for PS4 and PS5.