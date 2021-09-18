New Hyundai Crete goes on sale this Saturday







Hyundai Crete Ultimate. Photo: Hyundai / Disclosure

The new generation of Hyundai Creta goes on sale this Saturday (18th), already on the 2022 line. Taking a ride on the Customer Week, Hyundai Semper (brand relationship program with more than 400 thousand associates, the largest in the automotive sector) prepared a calendar of actions and benefits focusing on new and current owners of Crete and HB20.

The new Hyundai Creta has three versions with 1.0 TGDI engine with 120 hp: Comfort (R$ 107,490), Limited (R$ 120,490) and Platinum (R$ 135,490). The Ultimate version, with a 167 hp 2.0 engine, costs R$ 146,490 thousand.

The pre-sale, which started on August 25, guaranteed the first 500 customers one year of monthly fees on Bluelink connectivity; one year of monthly membership at Sem Parar; first installment of the vehicle for January 2022, and discounts of up to 15% on Hyundai Bank insurance.









Discover the new Hyundai Creta 1.0 TGDI in detail:

“We are certain that, once again, we will be able to exceed our customers’ expectations and the new generation Crete will be a great sales success throughout the country”, bets Angel Martinez, commercial vice-president of Hyundai Motor Brasil.

The Hyundai Creta is currently the 10th best-selling car of the year (January to August), with 42,582 license plates. So that the car does not lose sales volume, Hyundai decided to keep in production the old Crete with a 1.6-aspirated engine for R$ 96,990.