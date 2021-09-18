New SpongeBob Game Announced for PC and Consoles

To close the 10-year event of THQ Nordic, the publisher announced the newest game starring Sponge Bob, entitled Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, which will be released to PRAÇA, PS4, Xbox one and Nintendo Switch.

In the game, SpongeBob and Patrick gain powerful Mermaid Tears of the mysterious seer Kassandra, which allow them to travel through different worlds and different realities.

Unfortunately, the pair’s friends end up being sent to different dimensions, and now the two must travel through seven Worlds of Desire — which include the Old West of Jellyfish and the Haunted Stone Crack — to rescue them and save the Bikini Bottom.

During the adventure, the player will be able to unlock different special abilities for SpongeBob and Patrick, as well as 30 special and iconic visuals for fans of the cartoon.

THQ Nordic did not provide a release preview for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. In addition to the SpongeBob game, the publisher announced projects like Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed and Outcast 2: A New Beginning.

While this game has not arrived, it is worth remembering that we will soon have Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl, brawling game involving the characters from the TV channel and which includes SpongeBob and Patrick themselves in its cast of fighters.

It is even possible to see the two facing each other here.