newspaper reveals a contract that will yield BRL 682 million and that even goes through an agreement in cryptocurrencies

Treated as a fantasy long ago, Lionel Messi’s arrival at Paris Saint-Germain changed the club’s status on the European scene. Now singled out as one of the favorites for the main titles of the season, the Parisian club needed to elaborate its so-called financial engineering to offer the Argentine an advantageous contract that would make him accept to change clubs.

With Messi among its biggest stars, the PSG will face the derby this Sunday (19th) against the Lyon. This promise of play, for the sixth round of the French Championship, will be broadcast live and exclusive for Star+ customers. Click here and watch the game.

According to information revealed by the newspaper the team, the figures that seduced the star are among the highest in football.

The French daily revealed that Messi receives no less than €30 million (about R$186 million) tax-free per season. If he fully complies with the contract, which provides for an optional third year, the Argentine will still pocket another 10 million euros (something around R$ 62 million) as a ‘loyalty bonus’.

The sum of the amounts will result in €110 million (BRL 682 million) tax-free for Messi for his three-year contract, even without considering awards for collective and individual achievements during this period.

According to the the team, the Argentine has their salaries matched to those of Neymar, who recently signed his contract renewal until 2025.

Also according to the French newspaper report, part of the 30 million euros that will be paid annually by the club to the player will happen via PSG Fan Token, official cryptocurrencies of the Parisian giant.

This innovation was leveraged by Messi’s arrival at the Parque dos Príncipes, enabling the signing of a three-year contract with the company crypto.com, a giant in the cryptocurrency sector, which will yield up to 30 million euros (R$ 186 million) to PSG’s coffers for the duration of the agreement.