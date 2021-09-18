Nilton Santos Stadium, in Botafogo, could host the Club World Cup together with Maracanã this year

The definition of a possible candidacy of Rio de Janeiro as the seat of the Club World Cup this year should be set by Monday. The mayor Eduardo Pais and the Municipal Secretary of Development, Pedro Paulo, have been moving behind the scenes to make the city’s candidacy viable. The duo has already had conversations with members of the federal government, CBF and FIFA. The city expects some answers and surveys to structure the proposal to be made.

Paes and Pedro Paulo took the idea to the federal government’s football secretary, Ronaldo Lima, and to the vice president of CBF and FIFA advisor, Fernando Sarney. The response from both was positive for the event in the city. Who also helps with behind-the-scenes conversations is Rodolfo Landim, president of the Flamengo, who is excited about the possibility of the team playing the Worlds at home.

The city hall’s proposal, which must be taken to FIFA, proposes that the games be played in the Maracanã and in the Nilton Santos with the presence of the public. This Friday, the city hall allowed the presence of fans in the stadiums as long as the 50% capacity is respected. As the games should be held in December or January, the municipal power believes that the stadiums can receive a greater capacity for the public, since by then more people will be vaccinated, including the booster dose.

Who is also claiming to host the World Cup is the South Africa, but according to the city of Rio, the city would have better conditions, precisely because it is more advanced in the fight against Covid-19 than the African country.

— We have extensive experience in holding major events in the city, such as the World Cup, Rock in Rio, for example, and we will do everything to bring the World Cup to Rio — said secretary Pedro Paulo.

The Worlds would originally be held at the Japan between the 9th and the 19th of December. However, on the last day, the country withdrew from hosting the competition because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The Japanese Football Association hoped to be able to count on the release of the public for the games, but with the current restrictions imposed by the Japanese government, it found itself unable to pay the costs of the event.

FIFA has not yet officially commented on the new headquarters, but there are advance conversations, treated in secrecy, to resolve the issue. The chosen city must be in the China or not Qatar, which already has the entire structure ready to receive the world Cup next year.

Although FIFA already has a new headquarters almost chosen, the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro is being advised to, even so, take the proposal to the entity. The suggestion is to make it clear to FIFA that the city is interested in hosting its competitions, which could be a facilitator for it to be chosen in the future to host a tournament.