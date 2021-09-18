Nissan Frontier X-Gear arrives in Brazil for R$ 251,990 | Releases

Disclosure Nissan Frontier X-Gear 2021 marks the last cycle of the truck’s look, which will be restyled next year

THE Nissan

announces the launch of Frontier X-Gear

, version that reaches dealerships for R$ 251,990. The pickup imported from Argentina comes to Brazil to bridge the gap between the XE and LE models, as a more expensive alternative to the Frontier Attack.

In this way, the catalog is made up of models s

(BRL 199,990), attack

(BRL 226,490), X AND

(BRL 241,800), X-Gear

(BRL 251,990) and LE

(BRL 267,190). The changes of the new model in comparison with the existing versions are in the accessory package.

Just like the Frontier Attack

, a X-Gear

receives reddish and black details on the body. The 18 rim wheels are the same as the XE version, but painted black.

The similarities with the XE version

continue in the equipment package, where the Frontier X-Gear receives multimedia center with connectivity for smartphones, partially digital instrument panel and two-zone digital air conditioning. Driver seat adjustments are electrical.

THE Nissan Frontier X-Gear

it will bring a 2.3 twin-turbo diesel engine that develops 190 hp of power at 3,750 rpm and 45 kgfm of torque at 1,500 rpm. The automatic transmission has seven speeds, with 4×4 traction.

the version X-Gear

arrives in the catalog as a more visually interesting alternative to the Frontier

, since the restyled version should only be released in 2022.

The new version of the truck from Nissan

will be a direct rival of Ford Ranger Storm

, which starts at R$210,990. In the coming months, the Chevrolet

will premiere the new version Z71

from the truck S10

, following a similar line.