Nissan Sentra hybrid debuts this month and will have consumption of 24 km/l

While investing in electric cars, Nissan it also bets on other intermediate forms of electrification. This week, it was reported by the Chinese media that Sentra, sold in China as Dongfeng Nissan Sylphy, will gain a version with the hybrid system e-Power, to be unveiled on September 29 at the Tianjin Auto Show.

The components of the Nissan e-POWER system are engine, generator, electric propulsion motor, battery and inverter, but the combustion engine is more independent and is only activated when the battery is insufficient or the car needs a lot of power. Compared to conventional hybrid models, full-time electric propulsion e-POWER is closer to all-electric vehicles in operating mode.



3 Photos

In terms of looks, the Dongfeng Nissan Sylphy e-Power basically kept the styling of the regular model, which has recently been updated with Nissan’s new visual identity, adopting sharper, sportier lines compared to its predecessor.

Viewed from the side, the sedan boasts high waistlines and in this version gets new five-spoke wheels, while the rear highlights the greener version with the Nissan e-POWER emblem in the lower right corner.

The hybrid power train will consist of a 72 hp 1.2 liter gasoline engine coupled with a 100 kW (136 hp) electric propulsion unit. Battery, touch and performance data have not yet been released, but the Sentra e-Power has a declared average fuel consumption of 4.1 liter / 100 km, or 24.4 km/l, certainly a good number considering the proposed car.

From Mexico to Brazil

In recent days, Nissan has confirmed the arrival of the ePower system in Mexico, where it is scheduled to debut in 2022. However, the brand had not disclosed which model the technology would be launched with, and now it is clear that it has great chances of being with this electrified Nissan Sentra, which in its combustion version is produced in the North American country.

Nissan has been quoting the launch of e-Power technology for Brazil since the beginning of last year, but setbacks postponed the plans and a date has not yet been set. The debut could happen next year, as in Mexico, with the possibility of a hybrid Sentra ‘Made in Mexico’, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Follow InsideEVs Brazil on Twitter

Follow InsideEVs Brazil on Facebook

Follow InsideEVs Brazil on Instagram

Source: AutoHome