Jadson, Athletico midfielder. (Disclosure/Athletic)

Club idol, the jadson sock will no longer act for athletic. By option of the technical committee, the player trains separately from the main squad, since last week, and will no longer be used until the end of his contract, on December 31st.

Revealed by Rubro-Negro, Jadson, 37, returned to the club in 2020 to recover his physical shape after spending almost a year without acting, with a contract valid for six months. However, he responded well in the period, improved his physical condition and had his bond renewed in June of this year.

This season, the midfielder was a starter at various times, but lost space and was not listed in several games. The situation bothered the athlete, who complained on social media. by the club, jadson played 30 games on his return, scored three goals and provided an assist. Their last match was a 2-1 defeat by FC Cascavel, in the semifinals of Paranaense, on September 8th.