“Not only women can menstruate”, defends an American deputy

On Wednesday (15), Deputy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stated that it is not just “women” who can menstruate, defending her use of the term “menstruating people”.

“Not just women! Trans men and non-binary people can also menstruate. Some women also don’t menstruate for many reasons, including surviving a cancer that required a hysterectomy,” exclaimed Ocasio-Cortez, defending his use of the term.

According to the New York legislator, the GOP, the US Republican Party, protects this ‘patriarchal idea’ that women are more valuable as holders of uterus. She even added for people to “grow up” because trans, two-spirited and non-binary people have always existed and will always exist.

Ocasio-Cortez is not the only figure dedicated to “science” to use broad terms to refer to female-only functions such as menstruating or getting pregnant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided an update for coronavirus vaccination for pregnant women on Aug. 11, the federal health agency repeatedly using the phrase “pregnant people” despite there being only two biological sexes and only women are able to get pregnant.

“For pregnant people who are most at risk from COVID-19, we are strengthening our guidance and recommending that all people who are pregnant or thinking of becoming pregnant be vaccinated,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky during a press conference at last month.

According to Breitbart, the Biden government also used the term when replacing the word “mothers” with “person in childbirth” in a budget proposal during the summer.