Nunes walks strong and leads the first free Stock Car workout in Goiânia

The Stock Car weekend may even heat up on Saturday, but it started for real this Friday (17). Between the final minutes of the morning and the beginning of the afternoon in Goiânia, Diego Nunes overcame the others to lead the first free practice. The pilot from São Paulo scored 1min27s449 to score the session.
Behind him, the dispute for second place was good until the end. Matías Rossi and Julio Campos sometimes swapped positions between second and third, but in the end, it was the Argentine who painted with a 0s103 disadvantage to the leader and exactly 0s1 to Campos, in third.
The top-10 was completed by Thiago Camilo, Allam Khodair – fastest in the initial group -, Gabriel Casagrande, Ricardo Maurício, Átila Abreu, Rafael Suzuki and Daniel Serra.
Stock Car returns to the track on Saturday morning. The qualifying training is scheduled for 11am (GMT), while race 1 starts shortly after, at 1:30pm. On Sunday, a new classification takes place at 10:30 am, while race 2 is green-flagged at 13:00.
Check out how TL1 was:
The first group came to the track at 11:15 am (GMT) as scheduled for the opening of the weekend’s activities. With cloudy skies at the Autodromo de Goiânia, cars on the track in the only non-broadcast session of the event.
As usual, the times were advancing from the place of 1:28s5 that was noted at the beginning and quickly came close to 1:28s.
The one who crossed the mark well was Daniel Serra, who had the top of the table in his hands for a long time in the 30-minute session. With 1min27s883, he managed to stay on top until the final 4 minutes.
Then, towards the end, Rafael Suzuki, who regained his 2021 victory in the courts over the past week, jumped to 1:27s862. But that’s not how it ended. The first group also saw Allam Khodair do 1min27s721 in the final seconds.
In the second part of training, the progression of times was faster. Everyone took to the track quickly and, with a more rubbery layout, the laps started from a more interesting point.
Even so, Khodair’s time only dropped after 14 minutes, when Diego Nunes scored 1min27s446. Up to that point, however, only Nunes, among those in the second group, had broken the bubble of the top five.
The supremacy of the first group in the top-5 would not be long either. Matías Rossi made two laps in a row to join the group: in the first, he was fifth; in the second, with 1min27s701, he jumped to second place. Julio Campos appeared in fourth with ten minutes to go.
Campos grew even more in the session and amended a better lap than Rossi’s, while Thiago Camilo emerged in fourth place.
In the end, however, no one beat Nunes’ time. Rossi regained second place and left Campos in third, followed by Camilo, Khodair, Gabriel Casagrande, Ricardo Maurício, Átila Abreu, Suzuki and Serra in the top-10.
Stock Car 2021, Goiânia Stage, TL1:
|1
|D NUNES
|BLAU CHEVROLET
|1:27,446
|13
|two
|M ROSSI
|FULL TIME TOYOTA
|1:27,549
|+0.103
|16
|3
|J FIELDS
|LUBRAX PODIUM CHEVROLET
|1:27,649
|+0.203
|12
|4
|T CAMILO
|IPIRANGA TOYOTA
|1:27,719
|+0.273
|16
|5
|THE KHODAIR
|BLAU CHEVROLET
|1:27,721
|+0.275
|15
|6
|G CASAGRANDE
|VOGEL CHEVROLET
|1:27,753
|+0.307
|14
|7
|R MAURITIUS
|RC EUROFARMA CHEVROLET
|1:27,760
|+0.314
|15
|8
|ABREU
|POLE/SHELL CHEVROLET
|1:27,807
|+0.361
|14
|9
|R. SUZUKI
|FULL TIME BASSANI TOYOTA
|1:27,862
|+0.416
|15
|10
|D SAW
|RC EUROFARMA CHEVROLET
|1:27,883
|+0.437
|15
|11
|M GOMES
|KNIGHT CHEVROLET
|1:27,913
|+0.467
|14
|12
|B BAPTIST
|TOYOTA RCM
|1:27,959
|+0.513
|11
|13
|R BARRICHELLO
|FULL TIME TOYOTA
|1:27,975
|+0.529
|14
|14
|G ROOMS
|KTF CHEVROLET
|1:27,981
|+0.535
|14
|15
|G FILE
|VOGEL CHEVROLET
|1:28.016
|+0.570
|17
|16
|F MASS
|LUBRAX PODIUM CHEVROLET
|1:28,054
|+0.608
|12
|17
|BRANCHES
|IPIRANGA TOYOTA
|1:28.108
|+0.662
|12
|18
|C HAHN
|BLAU II CHEVROLET
|1:28.116
|+0.670
|14
|19
|S JIMENEZ
|SCUDERIA CJ TOYOTA
|1:28,121
|+0.675
|15
|20
|C BUENO
|CROWN CHEVROLET
|1:28,157
|+0.711
|13
|21
|T KANAAN
|FULL TIME BASSANI TOYOTA
|1:28,184
|+0.738
|17
|22
|FLAPENNA
|HOT CAR CHEVROLET
|1:28,218
|+0.772
|9
|23
|D NAVARRO
|KNIGHT CHEVROLET
|1:28,222
|+0.776
|12
|24
|R ZONTA
|TOYOTA RCM
|1:28,248
|+0.802
|15
|25
|G DI MAURO
|KTF RACING CHEVROLET
|1:28,298
|+0.852
|14
|26
|L FORESTI
|KTF CHEVROLET
|1:28,340
|+0.894
|15
|27
|F CARDOSO
|KTF RACING CHEVROLET
|1:28,353
|+0.907
|16
|28
|B MONTEIRO
|CROWN CHEVROLET
|1:28,378
|+0.932
|13
|29
|G OSMAN
|POLE/SHELL CHEVROLET
|1:28,707
|+1,261
|12
|30
|R TEIXEIRA
|RKL CHEVROLET
|1:29,162
|+1,716
|15
|31
|T ANTONIAZI
|HOT CAR CHEVROLET
|1:30.418
|+2,972
|14
