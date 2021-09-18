Nunes walks strong and leads the first free Stock Car workout in Goiânia

Diego Nunes led Friday’s training in Goiânia (Photo: Duda Bairros/Vicar)

The Stock Car weekend may even heat up on Saturday, but it started for real this Friday (17). Between the final minutes of the morning and the beginning of the afternoon in Goiânia, Diego Nunes overcame the others to lead the first free practice. The pilot from São Paulo scored 1min27s449 to score the session.

Behind him, the dispute for second place was good until the end. Matías Rossi and Julio Campos sometimes swapped positions between second and third, but in the end, it was the Argentine who painted with a 0s103 disadvantage to the leader and exactly 0s1 to Campos, in third.

The top-10 was completed by Thiago Camilo, Allam Khodair – fastest in the initial group -, Gabriel Casagrande, Ricardo Maurício, Átila Abreu, Rafael Suzuki and Daniel Serra.

Stock Car returns to the track on Saturday morning. The qualifying training is scheduled for 11am (GMT), while race 1 starts shortly after, at 1:30pm. On Sunday, a new classification takes place at 10:30 am, while race 2 is green-flagged at 13:00.

Stock Car returns to racing in Goiânia, where it has been this season (Photo: Duda Bairros/Vicar)

Check out how TL1 was:

The first group came to the track at 11:15 am (GMT) as scheduled for the opening of the weekend’s activities. With cloudy skies at the Autodromo de Goiânia, cars on the track in the only non-broadcast session of the event.

As usual, the times were advancing from the place of 1:28s5 that was noted at the beginning and quickly came close to 1:28s.

The one who crossed the mark well was Daniel Serra, who had the top of the table in his hands for a long time in the 30-minute session. With 1min27s883, he managed to stay on top until the final 4 minutes.

Then, towards the end, Rafael Suzuki, who regained his 2021 victory in the courts over the past week, jumped to 1:27s862. But that’s not how it ended. The first group also saw Allam Khodair do 1min27s721 in the final seconds.

In the second part of training, the progression of times was faster. Everyone took to the track quickly and, with a more rubbery layout, the laps started from a more interesting point.

Even so, Khodair’s time only dropped after 14 minutes, when Diego Nunes scored 1min27s446. Up to that point, however, only Nunes, among those in the second group, had broken the bubble of the top five.

The supremacy of the first group in the top-5 would not be long either. Matías Rossi made two laps in a row to join the group: in the first, he was fifth; in the second, with 1min27s701, he jumped to second place. Julio Campos appeared in fourth with ten minutes to go.

Campos grew even more in the session and amended a better lap than Rossi’s, while Thiago Camilo emerged in fourth place.

In the end, however, no one beat Nunes’ time. Rossi regained second place and left Campos in third, followed by Camilo, Khodair, Gabriel Casagrande, Ricardo Maurício, Átila Abreu, Suzuki and Serra in the top-10.

Stock Car 2021, Goiânia Stage, TL1:

1 D NUNES BLAU CHEVROLET 1:27,446 13 two M ROSSI FULL TIME TOYOTA 1:27,549 +0.103 16 3 J FIELDS LUBRAX PODIUM CHEVROLET 1:27,649 +0.203 12 4 T CAMILO IPIRANGA TOYOTA 1:27,719 +0.273 16 5 THE KHODAIR BLAU CHEVROLET 1:27,721 +0.275 15 6 G CASAGRANDE VOGEL CHEVROLET 1:27,753 +0.307 14 7 R MAURITIUS RC EUROFARMA CHEVROLET 1:27,760 +0.314 15 8 ABREU POLE/SHELL CHEVROLET 1:27,807 +0.361 14 9 R. SUZUKI FULL TIME BASSANI TOYOTA 1:27,862 +0.416 15 10 D SAW RC EUROFARMA CHEVROLET 1:27,883 +0.437 15 11 M GOMES KNIGHT CHEVROLET 1:27,913 +0.467 14 12 B BAPTIST TOYOTA RCM 1:27,959 +0.513 11 13 R BARRICHELLO FULL TIME TOYOTA 1:27,975 +0.529 14 14 G ROOMS KTF CHEVROLET 1:27,981 +0.535 14 15 G FILE VOGEL CHEVROLET 1:28.016 +0.570 17 16 F MASS LUBRAX PODIUM CHEVROLET 1:28,054 +0.608 12 17 BRANCHES IPIRANGA TOYOTA 1:28.108 +0.662 12 18 C HAHN BLAU II CHEVROLET 1:28.116 +0.670 14 19 S JIMENEZ SCUDERIA CJ TOYOTA 1:28,121 +0.675 15 20 C BUENO CROWN CHEVROLET 1:28,157 +0.711 13 21 T KANAAN FULL TIME BASSANI TOYOTA 1:28,184 +0.738 17 22 FLAPENNA HOT CAR CHEVROLET 1:28,218 +0.772 9 23 D NAVARRO KNIGHT CHEVROLET 1:28,222 +0.776 12 24 R ZONTA TOYOTA RCM 1:28,248 +0.802 15 25 G DI MAURO KTF RACING CHEVROLET 1:28,298 +0.852 14 26 L FORESTI KTF CHEVROLET 1:28,340 +0.894 15 27 F CARDOSO KTF RACING CHEVROLET 1:28,353 +0.907 16 28 B MONTEIRO CROWN CHEVROLET 1:28,378 +0.932 13 29 G OSMAN POLE/SHELL CHEVROLET 1:28,707 +1,261 12 30 R TEIXEIRA RKL CHEVROLET 1:29,162 +1,716 15 31 T ANTONIAZI HOT CAR CHEVROLET 1:30.418 +2,972 14

