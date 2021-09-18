On the networks, Celso Barros ironizes Mário and pokes a reporter who covers Fluminense

On his official Instagram profile, Celso Barros, Fluminense’s vice general, published a text commenting on the press conference given by the tricolor president, Mário Bittencourt, this Friday, at CT Carlos Castilho. Celso made fun of some of the president’s statements and even nudged one of the reporters who cover the club’s daily life.

It is Caio Blois, journalist of “Uol Sports” and that, according to the director “he looks more like a communication advisor for the club, who always reproduces materials favorable to the management, as per the supposed guidance of the head of communication, mr. Ronaldo France”

Check the publication and read the full text:

“Since I don’t have the patience to follow the long and tiring press conferences of the “bitcoin president”, I later tried to read a summary by journalist Caio Blois of UOL, who seems to me to be another communication advisor for the club, which he always reproduces materials favorable to the management, due to the alleged orientation of the head of communication, Mr. Ronaldo França.

The Emperor in these press conferences is always prepared by his marketer, for possible questions that will be asked by those who will participate in the press conference. Therefore, several answers, obviously, were already ready. As training nothing to oppose.

Therefore, the only part of the interview that caught my attention was in relation to personalism, as highlighted by the journalist. And then the “little king” proves to be true. He says he has his eye on all the departments, and that’s good, and that he’s responsible for everything that happens at the club.

Thus, there is no point in charging players, coaches, relationships with businessmen and so many other facts, considering that he is largely responsible for everything that happens, good or bad.

I agree with him when he says that a manager has hits and misses. However, in football, its isolationist management is riddled with mistakes.

It was our campaign promise that we would fight for all the titles. Apart from the “carioquinha”, we didn’t fight for any title, with the management completing two and a half years. We would fight Fluminense’s decline and today we celebrate that we were eliminated only in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

We will fervently hope that even the 9th placed Brasileirão will enter the Libertadores, so that we can fight to participate in this competition.

The current soccer payroll was also mentioned. With a sheet lower than ours, Fortaleza will compete in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and also A. Paranaense, who should have the same sheet as ours, with minor differences. What changes is the quality of management.

Yesterday I saw a video in which Pedro Antônio declared that Abad and Caca would change the history of Fluminense. And I also accepted to be the general vice president on the ticket, Mário and Celso.

It’s my dear peacock 🦚, we all made mistakes…Viva o Flu!!! 🇮🇹🇮🇹”