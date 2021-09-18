One year after arriving at Cruzeiro, Belletti has a chance for his first experience as a coach | cruise

Expelled against Operário, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo will not have a chance to meet Vasco, his former club, in São Januário, this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT). Expelled along with assistant Maurício Copertino in the game against Operário, the coach tends to be replaced by one called up by Luxa during the Seleção and now permanent assistant at Raposa: Juliano Belletti.

At 45 years old, Belletti is the favorite to be chosen to lead Cruzeiro against Vasco. Another possibility is Célio Lúcio, Cruzeiro’s prominent defender in the 1990s and today Raposa’s transition coordinator. The officialization will come out this Saturday.

Belletti and Célio Lúcio have been working together since the arrival of Vanderlei Luxemburgo. Luxa will lead the team’s activity this Saturday and will continue with the delegation with Rio, even though she cannot be in the match.

Appointed as the favorite, Belletti will have his first chance to work as a coach, a year after being hired by Cruzeiro, but for a totally different and extra-field role: international business director. Earlier this year, he changed his role and became part of the permanent commission of the professional team. He has not had any experience as interim coach at Cruzeiro.

1 of 3 Belletti Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo Belletti Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo

Belletti has the chance to replace the coach who gave him the opportunity to be called up to the right wing, role in which he was called up for the 2002 World Cup, when he was champion under Luiz Felipe Scolari and scored the title goal of the Champions League of Europe, by Barcelona, ​​in 2006.

The other option, Célio Lúcio, was in the position of permanent assistant last year. However, he also changed roles and is now the transition coordinator at Cruzeiro. Furthermore, Célio Lúcio has experience as a coach for Cruzeiro’s U-20 and even as an interim coach for the professional.

2 of 3 Celio Lucius or Belleti? Who runs the team on Sunday? — Photo: Igor Sales Celio Lucius or Belleti? Who runs the team on Sunday? — Photo: Igor Sales

Last year, after the departure of Ney Franco, Célio Lúcio led the team in the draw with Juventude and, after the departure of Felipão, he was also the one in charge of the field in the defeat against Paraná. Both for Series B.