OPINION: The fall of the fragile third French way | World

The first devastating effect of the great security partnership in the Indo-Pacific region that bears the name of Aukus (acronym for the initials of Australia, United Kingdom and United States in English), announced to the world in videoconferencing at the White House, reached in a presumed Western ally was filled in blocking China’s relentless expansion in its neighboring seas: Australia’s unilateral break with a contract France believed to be the “contract of the century” – the purchase of a fleet of 12 conventionally-powered submarines by 56 billion euros.

A long strategy patiently constructed by French diplomacy in a region dear to its interests went down with it, since 2016, under the François Hollande government. In 2018, standing over the head of a huge warship at the Garden Island military base in Sydney, then-new President Emmanuel Macron solemnly wanted to believe that “a new era of French engagement, in the name of a military balance” in those waters, it was finally beginning.

Greater than the perplexity at the withdrawal of the Australian purchase was the feeling of humiliation that reached the top of the French government, for the way in which it took place: only on Wednesday morning (15), just a few hours before the announcement made by Joe Biden at the White House, Emmanuel Macron was informed by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that Australia had traded the French purchase for a more advantageous and comprehensive “package” where the transfer of British and American technology weighs heavily on new submarines – no more than conventional propulsion, but nuclear – which will now be developed on national soil.

The humiliation is even greater given the months in which the agreement was made without France noticing. Two weeks earlier, on August 30, the Australian defense and foreign ministers were in Paris to discuss issues of common interest and, although this was not a matter of relevance at the meeting, they even included a sentence on the final communiqué on “the importance of the submarine program”. Senior members of the government unanimously felt the sensation of having been “deceived”, “betrayed”, “decreased”, “excluded from the game”: Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian defined the behavior of his partners as “brutal and unpredictable”. “A backstroke,” he said, “in the style of Donald Trump.”

US, UK and Australia sign historic security pact

One wonders if there is still any doubt that inelegance and lack of ethics have intruded into American foreign policy regardless of who is at the head of the United States of America, given the uncontrollable Chinese growth and its skillful movement of pieces on the geopolitical chessboard of the world, especially in the sea that bathes the south of this immense country. Furthermore, in the vast Asia-Pacific region, which is home to two-thirds of the world’s population and generates 60% of the planet’s economy, China has implemented the “pearl necklace” strategy, a vital route for the flow of Chinese imports and exports, where 14 military bases have already been spread and, since January, it has been guarded by a powerful coastguard instituted by decree.

The tensions caused by the new alliance, which led France to call its ambassadors in the United States and Australia to Paris, put in question the so-called French “third way”, the option for the middle way defended in the name of a supposed political independence , economic and strategic in the service of deterring nuclear proliferation and of a European self-defence system that fails to take off.

In Wednesday’s videoconference, Joe Biden made a point of recalling the “shoulder-to-shoulder” alliance of the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia in Iraq, a war declared based on fake news of the chemical weapons of destruction that France refused to to board. Interestingly, this was the last gesture of rebellion by French diplomacy, in 2003: since then, in the name of a “faithful ally” posture that year after year relegates it to a secondary role on the international stage, France has seemed to lose its muscle mass. . He will have to get it back quickly, because if clumsiness and lack of ethics are already starting to be identified in Paris as signs of American hegemonic disintegration, Chinese newspapers already dare to call Biden a “street gang boss” and nothing seems worse and more threatening to humanity than the nuclearization of Indo-Pacific waters.