Ore in free fall, double downgrade: what made Vale’s share fall 2% despite the super dividend of R$ 8.10

SAO PAULO – Amid the recent sharp fall in shares (26.5% since it reached a closing high of R$ 117.30 on July 28) with the collapse of iron ore, analysts pointed out that the payment of dividends extraordinary events would be the great catalyst for Vale’s actions (VALE3).

The big day arrived: last Thursday night (16), the company approved the distribution of R$ 40.2 billion in dividends to its shareholders. The amount corresponds to an expressive R$8.108316476 per share.

Considering the closing value of VALE3 common shares on Thursday, the dividend has a dividend yield, a metric obtained by dividing the dividend value by the share price, of 9.22%.

Although analysts expected a significant amount of dividends due to the company’s strong cash generation and low leverage, the figures were a surprise.

The extraordinary dividend tranche came in above expectations. Thiago Lofiego, an analyst at Bradesco BBI, also highlighted that he still sees room for additional compensation of US$ 3 billion to be announced in the next three quarters.

“It was within our expectations that Vale would distribute another extraordinary dividend in the second half, given the market conditions and low leverage. We note, however, that we expected Vale to pay US$6.8 billion now in September (minimum of US$5.3 billion plus US$1.5 billion extraordinary), followed by another extraordinary dividend of US$1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. Thus, the company exceeded our expectations in the amount of extraordinary dividends for the September tranche, while another extraordinary dividend until the end of the year is not ruled out, in our opinion, conditioned to the relative stabilization of prices of the iron ore”, assesses the analysis team.

The question for the mood not to have been so great was precisely that, the drop in iron ore. Even with the positive news for the stock with dividends, the shares fell 3.2% in the low of the day, closing at a low of 2.02% (R$ 86.15) in a scenario of collapse for the commodity. The low has been surprising due to its speed and impacting stocks, as well as the high in ore until May took Vale’s shares to historic highs.

China’s measures to clean up the industrial sector are causing a sharp drop in iron ore, close to reaching less than $100 a ton. Commodity futures have devalued more than 50% since peaking in May amid restrictions on steel in China, the world’s largest producer, to meet the target of lower volumes this year. The slowdown in the Chinese real estate sector is also affecting demand.

Thus, iron ore stands out as one of the worst performing commodities and an exception amid the raw material boom.

The selling wave in the iron ore market has driven volatility to its highest level in five years.

Stocks at ports are 10% above the level of the previous year, and expectations of a reduction in Chinese demand coincide with forecasts of an increase in global supply.

Thus, analysts at Swiss bank UBS “doubled” the recommendation for Vale’s ADRs (American Depositary Receipts or, in practice, shares of companies traded on the New York Stock Exchange) from purchase to sale, estimating that a surplus of ore of about 150m tonnes of iron is growing rapidly in 2022. The target price has dropped from $22 to $15, or a forecast 10% drop from yesterday’s close.

They say this surplus is increasing, among other factors, as restrictions on China’s steel production weigh on iron ore demand and global iron ore supply continues to increase.

In this scenario, they reduced their projections for iron ore prices by 10% for 2021, to US$163 per ton, by 12% for 2022, to US$89 per ton, and by 6% for 2023, to US$ 80 per ton, considering that Chinese steel production stabilizes at around 1.07 billion and the supply of iron ore continues to increase.

For Andreas Bokkenheuser and his team, Vale’s dividend story becomes much less attractive with iron ore below US$ 100 per ton.

UBS also cut its forecast for earnings and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) of the mining company in the period.

In addition, freight price inflation hinders the company’s efforts to cut costs, adding to the drop in demand for premium, high-quality iron ore in the Chinese market.

João Lorenzi, commodities analyst at Encore Asset, also highlighted in an interview with InfoMoney radar (See the full interview in the video above) that the recent drop in ore was surprising, and largely due to the slowdown in the real estate market in China. The sector consumes steel which, in turn, is produced from iron ore.

“I’m not positive for iron ore, with the commodity being at some point even below the price considered to be equilibrium due to the bad momentum”, he assesses. For the analyst, for those who are looking to invest in paper amid this recent fall, it may be worth waiting to enter the action, since the ore should fall a little more and still impact the paper down. So there may be a better entry point later on.

Other houses, in turn, reiterated the thesis of investments in the companies. BBI analysts reiterate an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for Vale, with a target price of US$26 for the ADR.

XP also reinforced its purchase recommendation (with a target price of R$122 per share) based on the combination of strong cash generation and attractive valuation, even in a scenario of realization in iron ore prices.

Itaú BBA recalled that the stock has been suffering a lot in recent days with the drop in the price of iron ore, and the payment of dividends was a catalyst that was much awaited by investors. However, they also conditioned an eventual stock recovery to a normalization of the price of the commodity: “We believe that a stability in iron ore prices, even at levels closer to US$ 100 a ton, would help in the stock price recovery”, pointed out.

That is, even if the company brings good news, the uncertain scenario for iron ore should continue to guide the course of the actions – causing the number of skeptics to increase with the action despite the good announcements made by the company.

