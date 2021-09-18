Owner of Russia’s largest cryptocurrency brokerage arrested

Dmitry Vasiliev, former CEO and founder of the Russian cryptocurrency exchange, Wex, was arrested in early August by Interpol and taken to a pre-trial detention center in August 2021, the arrest was decreed by the government of Kazakhstan.

Dmitry is alleged to have aided in a known scam and facilitated money laundering and new scams against his clients.

According to local news, brokerage Wex is the successor of BTC-e, a brokerage firm that started in 2011 and lasted until 2017. However, when it went down, it caused a lot of people to lose everything. The CEO of BTC-e was arrested in Greece, accused of laundering money in the order of $9 billion using Bitcoin.

The broker had problems with Russian authorities for not having any kind of KYC process or transaction identification to prevent money laundering and suspicious transactions. As a result, the management of the brokerage ended up under police surveillance in Russia.

WEX

The brokerage was restarted under the name Wex and its management was transferred to a Belarusian resident, Dmitry Vasiliev. The company started operating again in the market and attracted many other customers, managing to deceive the authorities for a while.

In 2018 Vasiliev announced that he would sell Wex to the entrepreneur Dmitry Khavchenko, but the change of administration did not happen without unforeseen events for customers.

During the change of owners, the brokerage paused its activities and according to investigations, about 30,000 bitcoins and 700 thousand litecoins were stolen from the broker’s portfolios in a scam of exit scam.

At the time, the amount represented more than US$ 350 million stolen and left thousands of investors at a loss.

Since 2018, former Wex clients have filed lawsuits against the company and authorities have filed a criminal case against those involved in the entire scheme.

So far none of the criminal processes have managed to track down and discover what happened to the millions that were stolen.

Customers are still hopeful that the value can be recovered. However, it took 2 years for Vasiliev to be arrested, the investigation to find the bitcoins can take much longer.