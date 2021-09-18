Palmeiras lineup: without Danilo, Verdão ends preparation for game in Chapecó | palm trees

Without Danilo’s return, Palmeiras ended this Friday morning’s preparation for the game against Chapecoense, which will be played this Saturday, at 5 pm, at Arena Condá, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

In recovery from a blow to his left ankle, Danilo had another day of treatment and did not participate in the activity alongside his teammates. The midfielder even went to the field, but for isolated training accompanied by members of the Health and Performance Nucleus.

1 of 3 Gabriel Menino, Dudu and Luiz Adriano, from Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Gabriel Menino, Dudu and Luiz Adriano, from Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

Abel Ferreira’s technical committee promoted technical and tactical work with the group. The absence of Zé Rafael, suspended, was already a certainty of change in the midfield of Palmeira.

A probable lineup of Verdão for the game in Chapecó has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Patrick de Paula, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Wesley and Ron. Other options for midfield are Matheus Fernandes, Danilo Barbosa and Gabriel Menino.

The duel against Chapecoense will be the last one before the first confrontation of the Libertadores semifinals, against Atlético-MG – the first game will be next Tuesday, at Allianz Parque.

In Brasileirão, Verdão, which comes from just one victory in the last six matches, occupies the second place, with 35 points.

2 of 3 Danilo, midfielder for Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Danilo, midfielder of Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras